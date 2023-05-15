Lola Pearce-Brown (Danielle Harold) worried her husband Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) in tonight's EastEnders (15th May), when she struggled with her memory.

This article contains discussion of brain tumours which some readers may find upsetting.

Her terminal diagnosis of a brain tumour has seen Lola make plans for the future of beloved daughter Lexi (Isabella Brown), wanting Jay to adopt the youngster. This caught tension with Lexi's father Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden), who is going through his own struggles at the moment.c

After Ben lashed out and caused a scene at mum Kathy Beale's (Gillian Taylforth) Eurovision party, his husband Callum Highway (Tony Clay) encouraged him to reach out to Lola, who needed to know she could trust him with Lexi's life.

Meanwhile, Lola and Jay headed to the café for breakfast, but her appetite wasn't what it used to be. Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) arrived to throw herself into some party planning now that Lola has given up work at the salon, but Lola wasn't keen on a big fuss as she wasn't feeling up to much - bar some good old karaoke, of course!

Back at home, Jay urged Lola to hear Ben out when the latter finally showed his face, presenting her with some flowers. Ben apologised and vowed to attend the mediation meeting that evening about Jay's parental responsibility order for Lexi. He added that he couldn't promise he would never make another mistake, but assured Lola that he would always be there for Lexi.

Lola forgave Ben, simply because she was running out of time, and the pair seemed to be back on track. But as Lola spoke to Jay later, she was still concerned about Ben as they prepared to head out to the meeting.

When Jay then mentioned Lola's leaving party the following day, Lola looked blank, leading Jay to remind her about Kim's enthusiastic planning.

Lola reassured him that she had just briefly forgotten in all the chaos of sorting things out with Ben as well as the meeting, but Jay wasn't convinced and looked more worried than ever. With Lola set to receive yet more distressing news this week, is this the beginning of her final chapter?

For information, help and support on matters associated with Lola's storyline, head to Macmillan Cancer Support or Brain Tumour Research.

