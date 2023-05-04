Yesterday, viewers saw her rat to the police on Ravi (Aaron Thiara), watching with glee as he was arrested.

Sharon's (Letitia Dean) fierce protection of Keanu (Danny Walters) may come to bite her in the coming weeks on EastEnders .

However, when she told Keanu what she'd done in tonight's EastEnders (4th May 2023), he was beside himself, explaining he was beaten up because Ravi thought he might snitch.

What would Ravi do to Sharon considering she actually did it?

Meanwhile, the thug was getting interviewed by the police and they seemed to relish the thought of sending him down.

Ravi called Nish and begged for some help, but the businessman was resolute: he got himself into the mess, he can get himself out of it.

To everyone's shock, he was later released from prison and turned up at the pub to celebrate.

Sharon was positively furious to see him there and set about goading him, publicly humiliating the family which Nish wasn't pleased about.

Later on in the hospital, Keanu admitted he changed the story, clearing Ravi from any charges thrown at him; but Sharon didn't care, she was just happy to have her man alive and recovering.

In a touching moment, Sharon came to a realisation that she couldn't be apart from him and decided to propose.

Keanu of course said yes and while they celebrated, Nish entered the room with some thinly-veiled threats for the newly-engaged couple.

When Sharon laid hands on his neck, Nish looked positively determined to bring her down.

Will Sharon and Keanu survive nasty Nish?

