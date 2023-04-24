The two have recently rekindled their relationship , with Keanu (Danny Walters) determined to prove his love to Sharon and be there for her and baby Albie. On the day of their son's christening, however, things don't go quite as planned as Keanu gets tangled in illicit affairs with Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara), unbeknownst to Sharon and his mum Karen (Lorraine Stanley).

Letitia Dean has weighed in on a new setback clouding her character Sharon Watts's romance with Keanu Taylor in EastEnders , sharing hopes the couple could move past it.

When he's later arrested for intent to supply, Sharon has a shock to her system and a hard time forgiving him for taking such a dangerous, sketchy gig. But a threat to Keanu's wellbeing will have the gym owner reconsider and rush to his side, ready to go to extreme lengths to protect her family.

Will these two finally have some peace? Watts tells all in a Q&A shared with RadioTimes.com and other press below.

It's a big week for Sharon and Keanu as they prepare for little Albie to be christened. Is Sharon feeling secure in her relationship with Keanu at this point?

"Oh absolutely. Keanu has really proved himself to Sharon since they got back together and the relationship is going from strength to strength so when Keanu suggests they christen Albie and he insists he pays for it, even though she doesn't need him to, it just reinforces to Sharon that he really wants to support their family."

We know Keanu is late to the church because he's working for Ravi. Does this make Sharon question his priorities?

"At this point Sharon is unaware that he is working for Ravi but she would not be happy if she knew! She's disappointed that he's late to the church because up until now they've been living in a bit of a fairytale bubble, between the arguments with Karen that is, so she is questioning his priorities but all of those worries soon float away once he arrives.

"I think Sharon ultimately knows that Keanu's heart is in the right place but he doesn’t always seem to convey that with his actions which Sharon probably puts down to a lack of maturity."

Things quickly go from bad to worse as Keanu is arrested at the church for smuggling drugs. How is Sharon feeling from this shocking discovery?

"She's completely flawed by the possibility that Keanu has been mixing with drugs. Sharon is no shrinking violet when it comes to crime, but she's definitely disappointed as Keanu represented something that was so safe and detached from her former life, so this really rocks her and makes her reconsider everything."

Keanu is set on proving Sharon he's in for the long haul. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

A shell-shocked Sharon struggles, as Keanu insists he has nothing to do with drugs. Do you think she believes him?

"She wants to believe that Keanu would have nothing to do with drugs, and I think deep down she's not convinced even he is aware of what he's got himself into. But it's there in front of her in black and white so she's really struggling to accept it."

Keanu later arrives at The Vic as he is released on bail. Can Sharon forgive Keanu?

"The most important person in Sharon's life is Albie, and she will do whatever it takes to protect him. Having lost Denny, Albie's safety is non-negotiable and therefore the possibility that Keanu may have been mixing with drugs is too much of a risk for her to take."

We know Sharon is soon traumatised as she finds an unconscious Keanu being assisted by Phil and paramedics. Does Sharon’s history play a part in her reaction to this?

"She's distraught. Sharon has lost so many people in her life so all of those emotions come flooding back. The possibility that her happiness might be ripped away again is crushing and she absolutely breaks at the sight of an unconscious Keanu."

Keanu and Sharon with baby Albie on his christening day. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Later at the hospital, Sharon and Karen share some tense words. Can you explain their relationship in more detail?

"Karen holds Keanu on a pedestal and refuses to see any of his flaws. Sharon on the other hand represents trouble, and so whenever Keanu finds himself in a sticky situation, Karen defaults that Sharon must be to blame!

"I don't think Sharon will ever be good enough for Keanu in Karen's eyes but ultimately they both love Keanu and they both want the best for him. Whether they can eventually see eye to eye on the matter is a different story!"

You and Lorraine Stanley have had some tense scenes together since Keanu returned. Are these fun to play?

"Oh, it's great fun and we do have a giggle! I love working with Lorraine and we always get to be fabulously horrible to each other so we really have fun with it."

Phil stays to comfort Sharon. Does she lean on him for support?

"Oh absolutely. Sharon and Phil have such a rich history between them and despite all of their flaws, she knows she can trust him and vice versa. Even though their marriage broke down, there is still a mutual respect for one and other and I don't think that will ever change. I love working with Steve so it's always lovely when I have scenes with him."

Sharon makes a decision to protect her family. Do you think it’s going to come back to haunt her?

"I'm sure Sharon has many regrets in her life, but this isn't one of them! She's fiercely protective of her family and will stop at nothing to make sure they're safe."

Finally, what do you think the future holds for Sharon and Keanu?

"I'd like to think they can find a way forward after all of this. This isn't the first stumbling block in their relationship, and I'm sure it won't be the last! Sharon has just been faced with the possibility of losing Keanu so whatever anger she had towards him for the arrest has quickly turned into concern for his safety. They have a son together, and they really do love each other so I hope that will prevail."

