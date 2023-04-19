EastEnders will have its very own celebration of Eurovision, which will take place in Liverpool next month, with a special guest appearance from a former winner, no less.

The BBC is celebrating Eurovision 2023 in the UK in style this year, with famous faces from the Song Contest popping up across the broadcaster.

Cheryl Baker will make a cameo in an upcoming special episode of EastEnders which will celebrate Eurovision.

Fans of the Song Contest will know Cheryl was a part of group Bucks Fizz (now known as The Fizz) who won back in 1981 with their catchy song "Making Your Mind Up".

Now Cheryl will take on a new challenge as she takes to Walford for some drama, no doubt.

Details of what exactly she'll be doing on Albert Square are being kept under tight wraps, but stay tuned to RadioTimes.com and we'll let you know more when we have it.

Speaking about her role in EastEnders, Cheryl told press: "I was so thrilled to be asked to take part in an episode of EastEnders.

"It’s a British institution, for goodness sake! As a real-life 'EastEnder', I have loved the show since day one and I literally can’t wipe the smile from my face."

It's all go on EastEnders at the moment as the BBC soap continues to tease the drama around "The Six" with the Christmas flash-forward.

Just this week, the soap released a teasing trailer hinting at Denise (Diane Parish) could be the killer we've been promised at the end of the year.

But with Sharon, Stacey, Kathy, Linda and Suki also in the frame, Denise could be entirely innocent after all...

