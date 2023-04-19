Earlier this year, the BBC series released a scene that will take place during the 2023 festive period , with six women — Sharon Watts, Linda Carter, Stacey Slater, Suki Panesar, Kathy Beale and Denise — standing over a dead body at the Vic. While the identity of this male victim is still unknown, EastEnders has hinted at each of the six having excellent reasons to wish someone would kick the bucket.

Fans of EastEnders have collected another clue to solve the soap's big Christmas mystery with a Denise Fox flash-forward.

In the case of Denise (Diane Parish), her flash-forward solo scene aired in the aftermath of her affair with Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) being revealed to her husband Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) and her daughter Chelsea (Zaraah Abrahams).

In the newly released clip, Denise can be seen wrapped in an emerald gown as What Kind of Man by Florence + the Machine plays in the background. Sat at the bar of the Vic, the character sips a drink until she knocks her glass over in anger.

Her closeups are interspersed with shots of a bell chiming, an ominous sign that someone's life hangs in the balance.

While it isn't clear at present whether someone close to Denise will die, and if she is indeed responsible, what we know for sure is that she isn't exactly on good terms with Ravi.

Following their brief fling, the market vendor blackmailed her and even romanced her daughter until Denise decided to come clean about their affair, being left to try and repair the damage done.

Could she go as far as killing Ravi in her vendetta?

