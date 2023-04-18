EastEnders' Jack Branning explodes as Denise confesses Ravi affair
Jack Branning faced off with Ravi Gulati after his wife Denise Fox came clean about her affair.
Jack Branning violently confronted arch-enemy Ravi Gulati in EastEnders on Tuesday night (18th April 2023).
The detective's world was rocked when his wife Denise Fox (Diane Parish) confessed to her adulterous kisses and near-sexual affair with criminal Ravi (Aaron Thiara) earlier in the year.
Denise also told Jack (Scott Maslen) that Ravi had pursued her relentlessly before blackmailing her into giving him information on the investigation into Ravi and his criminal boss Christos.
Discussing why she had been drawn to Ravi, Denise admitted she felt neglected and overlooked by Jack as he focused all his attention on his troubled children Amy (Ellie Dadd) and Ricky Mitchell (Frankie Day), without including her in his parental efforts.
Denise came clean to protect her step-daughter Amy's mental health after it was clear she was binge-drinking to cope with the stress of discovering Denise's affair.
An angry Jack headed over to Ravi's restaurant amid a birthday party for Ravi's father Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) and angrily confronted Ravi, in front of Denise's daughter Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams).
Jack exposed Ravi for his actions, prompting Nish to come to his son's defence. Outside the restaurant Ravi taunted Jack about Denise, prompting Jack to punch Ravi before then engaging in a physical fight with him, leaving Jack beaten against a metal railing until Denise intervened.
Following the nasty encounter, Ravi chased after his girlfriend Chelsea and came clean with her about everything involving Denise, admitting that he initially pursued Chelsea to get to her but now he is in love with Chelsea and has never felt so strongly about anyone before.
Despite her own feelings for Ravi, Chelsea recalled the dangers she faced with serial killer Gray Atkins and noted that she needs to protect herself, prompting her to end their relationship.
Later, Ravi tried to approach his son Davinder "Nugget" Gulati (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury) but found rejection from his father Nish who struck him and rejected him for his behaviour, shocking Nish's wife Suki Kaur Panesar (Balvinder Sopal).
Meanwhile, at the Branning home, Denise struggles to get through to a heartbroken Jack and also faces anger from Ricky and tears from Amy.
Deciding to stay with sister Kim Fox (Tameka Empson), Denise headed out of the house and into the night of Albert Square alone.
On the way to Kim's, Denise spots Ravi also out in the cold.
Will either of them be able to mend their romances?
