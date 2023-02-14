The former lovers have been bonding over their shared love for son Albie Watts following Keanu's surprise return to Walford late last year.

Sharon Watts and Keanu Taylor reignite their passions in EastEnders next week.

However, the sexual tension between the pair has lingered ever since they first cast eyes on each other again.

On Monday next week (20th February 2023), Sharon (Letitia Dean) and Keanu (Danny Walters) meet in the Vic for a chat and their true feelings emerge.

The pair's lust soon takes over and they have a passionate reunion in the bathroom.

However, their carnal relations are soon exposed to the pub when they return from the bathroom and Denise Fox (Diane Parish) greets them with a sarcastic remark prompting the drinkers to react.

Sharon's good mood is soon brought down to earth, however, when Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) reveals that Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) and Suki Kaur Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) have put in a counter-offer for the Vic and are competing with Sharon, leaving her annoyed.

Sharon is then dealt a further blow when she overhears a voice note and discovers that Keanu had a romance with Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) while he was in Spain.

Devastated and feeling like she has made a fool of herself, a heartbroken Sharon banishes Keanu from the Vic.

Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) and Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) have a tender moment in the Vic BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The next day, Keanu sees Sharon in Kathy's Cafe and is delivered some home truths from her.

However, after a heart-to-heart with former love rival Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace), Sharon calls up Keanu and leaves him a message where she professes her love for him.

When Keanu wakes up the next morning, he listens to the message and goes to visit Sharon and the pair agree to have a date.

Will the pair fully reconcile? Or is Sharon heading for further heartbreak?

