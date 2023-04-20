Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) vowed to destroy her abusive husband Nish (Navin Chowdhry) as she committed to a future with true love Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) in tonight's EastEnders (Thursday 20th April).

Earlier in the week, Suki called a halt to Eve's scheme to get Nish sent to prison, when she pointed out that the latter's evidence would implicate Suki and Nish's son Vinny (Shiv Jalota) with the police.

Eve couldn't stand by and watch as Nish controlled the woman she loved, but later tried to reason with Suki when she planned to exonerate eldest son Kheerat (Jaz Deol), who had been given a life sentence after confessing to a murder which Suki believes she carried out.

Nish held onto the USB stick that Suki had found, but eventually handed it over when his wife vowed to call the police to search the house. Spotting Suki on her way out, Eve failed to convince her not to hand herself in, and she wept as she accepted that she may never see Suki again.

Little did she know that Suki was soon confronting Nish, who had wiped the USB stick, resulting in her story that she was guilty of murder not being believed by the police.

Suki accused Nish of controlling her, while he explained that he would always choose her over Kheerat, and now they would never be apart. But, far from letting him trap her, Suki headed over to the Slater house, where Eve was stunned to see her.

"I never thought I was gonna see you again," she exclaimed. Suki then revealed what Nish had done, before launching into a passionate speech about what she truly wanted.

"The moments before I walked into the station, there was just one thought in my head. And that was losing you," she told Eve.

"Kheerat sacrificed his freedom for mine, and I owe it to him to live the life that I want. Even if it scares me. Loving you, being loved; I feel like I'm jumping into a void, and I don't know if I'm six feet off the ground or 60. I am scared; but I'm more scared of living without you – if that's what you still want."

Eve made it clear that this definitely was what she wanted, before the subject turned to what they were going to do next. Suki cautioned that they needed to bide their time, but vowed that they would get rid of Nish for good.

But how will they achieve this? We can't forget the promise of Suki's presence among five other Walford women on Christmas Day, after EastEnders served us with a shocking flash-forward teasing a male character's death. Could Suki end up killing evil Nish?

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can visit Refuge for more information and contact 0808 2000 247 for support. Help can also be found at The Hideout.

