As fans of the BBC soap know, the character played by Danny Walters and Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) go way back. With bad blood running between the two men and Phil working closely with Keanu's ex Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean), it may be only a matter of time before things escalate.

Keanu Taylor is so focused on rekindle an old romance in new scenes of EastEnders that he almost forgets about his long-standing feud with one of Albert Square's key players.

For now, however, Keanu doesn't seem to worry about Phil, as Walters explained to press including RadioTimes.com.

"I don't really think Keanu thinks too much of Phil," the actor said. "What I mean by that is Keanu's focus and energy is on his family. Right now, Albie is the most important person to him."

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Sharon is hesitant to get back together with Keanu. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Walters admitted that his character can be "very irrational" and rarely thinks about the bigger picture, particularly when his family is involved.

"I don't think he's too scared of Phil Mitchell but he's a father that just wants to protect and provide for his son," he said.

When Sharon rejects him once again, Keanu knows he'll have to step up his game to create a family with her and Albie.

Thanks to the advice of unlikely pal Sam (Kim Medcalf) and his mum Karen (Lorraine Stanley), who still firmly opposes a romance with Sharon, Keanu is ready to pull all the stops to impress his ex.

Karen isn't the biggest fan of a relationship between Keanu and Sharon. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

"In Keanu's head, he's had the advice from Sam and Karen about how to make a relationship work," Walters said.

"During this whole scene, Keanu is blinded but also very driven by his heart and what you'll see doesn't essentially go to plan for Keanu – of course it doesn't, it's a soap so nothing ever goes to plan!

"But, his heart is in the right place and his intention is quite pure and innocent and he's being quite vulnerable, which is a side to Keanu we haven't really seen."

Keanu's big gesture may soften Sharon, but it isn't clear whether these two will have more than an amicable relationship at this point. Should things heat up, could Keanu be Sharon's mystery groom from the flash-forward scene?

Recently, EastEnders has delighted viewers with a Christmas 2023 whodunit seeing six Walford women discover the lifeless body of a male resident at the Vic. The suspicious death seems to have happened on Sharon's wedding day, as Dean's character is clad in a white, lacy gown, but no trace of the groom as of yet.

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.