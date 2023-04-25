However, the past is constantly haunting her and next week on EastEnders will be no different.

Linda Carter (played by Kellie Bright) is doing her best to move on after losing Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) in dreadful circumstances over Christmas.

The landlady is feeling glum when she discovers it's Janine's (Charlie Brooks) sentencing and not even talk of the upcoming coronation party can help take her mind off things.

Alfie (Shane Richie) talks to Jean about Linda and admits she's struggling as he comes to a realisation - Linda's serving a life sentence of her own living without Mick.

As the news of Janine's sentence comes in, Linda's downcast and Alfie can't really do anything to console her as he gets even worse news - she wants to cancel the coronation party.

Kellie Bright as Linda Carter and Shane Richie as Alfie Moon in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The fever of it all continues, as Billy finds himself wrapped up in the middle trying to convince Linda to go ahead with the party.

He plans a "Royal Walkabout" for the children of Walford while Billy tugs at Linda's heartstrings to make a touching gesture for Mick in the celebrations.

Will it make her change her mind? And will she be able to move past her grief?

