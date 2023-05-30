Meanwhile, Linda Carter (Kelle Bright) refuses to trust George Knight (Colin Salmon), and Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) schemes against evil husband Nish ( Navin Chowdhry ). Will she escape his wrath?

The mood is sombre in Walford next week, as locals and loved ones grieve for Lola Pearce-Brown (Danielle Harold). Her husband Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) and daughter Lexi (Isabella Brown) are devastated; while Lexi's dad Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) makes a big new move which affects Sharon Watts' (Letitia Dean) relationship with fiancé Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters).

Read on for all your EastEnders spoilers from 5th - 8th June 2023.

4 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Linda digs for dirt on George amid proposal

Kellie Bright as Linda Carter and Colin Salmon as George Knight in EastEnders BBC

Linda is struggling to cope with the invasion of the Knight family in her home as her loved up mum, Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe), and partner George makes themselves at home in The Vic. Elaine tells Linda that Anna (Molly Rainford) and Gina's (Francesca Henry) mum walked out on George and the girls nine years earlier; but this does little to soften Linda.

Her nose is put out of joint when Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) arranges a meeting with George about a new pub, pie and fight collaboration between The Vic and Boxing Den. When she later overhears George on the phone, Linda realises he still hasn't sold his Marbella bar so has no money to support the pub's accounts. Linda fumes as she orders the Knights out, but George shocks Elaine and the locals when he gets down on one knee to propose to Elaine!

While Anna and Gina play along with smitten Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell) and Freddie Slater's (Bobby Brazier) attempts to flirt, Elaine is torn over George's gesture as Linda begs her to break up with her man. Linda is convinced that George is a gold-digger, but he's busy asking Phil for advice - and Phil tells George to fight for what he wants.

George and Elaine have a heart-to-heart, just as Linda discovers something else about the bar in Marbella which she uses to confront him. Will Elaine agree to marry George? Linda soon decides to grill the Knight girls about their dad, but is she right to be wary of George, or will her concerns prove to be unfounded?

More like this

2. Suki plots to leave Nish for good

Suki secretly plans to ruin Nish and then leave him in EastEnders BBC

It's a tense atmosphere at the Panesars as Nish fumes at son Vinny (Shiv Jalota) for messing up a deal. With Nish distracted by business, Suki invites secret lover Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) to the house - but Eve is forced to hide in a cupboard when Nish returns home early, where she overhears him discussing a dodgy deal. Eve later tells Suki that they now have the evidence to get rid of Nish for good. The pair plot their escape, planning to get hold of the details of Nish's deal so they can report him to the police. Suki is emotional, though, as she contemplates leaving Vinny behind for a new life with Eve.

When Nish heads off to his meeting, Suki calls the police and reports him as planned, before packing her things and having a veiled goodbye chat with Vinny, who is unaware that his mum is walking away. But just as she's set to leave, Nish arrives and accuses Vinny of reporting him instead! Will Suki come clean to save their son? And how will controlling Nish react if she admits to trying to destroy him?

3. Ben's shock decision causes tension for Sharon and Keanu

Letitia Dean as Sharon Watts and Danny Walters as Keanu Taylor BBC

In the wake of Lola's tragic death from a brain tumour, Ben is hellbent on selling The Arches to Sharon. Phil is unimpressed at this turn of events, and confronts Sharon over her plans for the business. He's raging when she reveals she's using the place to set up a business for Keanu; but Keanu is stunned and Phil's snide comments only make him more uncomfortable as he later admits to Sharon that he finds it hard to cope with her supporting him financially. Sharon demands he swallows his pride and grabs the opportunity she's handed him with The Arches. But as Phil continues to stir, Sharon has her doubts about Keanu's abilities and confides in Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth).

Kathy urges Sharon to have faith in Keanu, but he is left annoyed when Sharon hires Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman) to look after the books so that Keanu can focus on fixing cars. The couple are still clashing by the end of the week, but then Reiss and girlfriend Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) invite themselves over for the evening, forcing Sharon and Keanu to play host. Can they reach a compromise?

4. Lexi and Jay struggle with their grief

Ben and Jay help Lexi open up. BBC

Ben's quick sale means he's able to focus all his attention on Lexi, but the youngster is struggling to open up after the loss of Lola. Ben takes his daughter for ice cream, and tries to get her excited about going to see stepdad Callum Highway (Tony Clay). But all Lexi wants to do is go home to see Jay and then go to bed. Callum advises Ben to allow Lexi to talk about Lola so that she can grieve properly, and eventually Ben and Jay share an emotional afternoon with Lexi as they encourage her to talk about her mum.

This finally helps Lexi open up, and soon Jay invites Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) and Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) over to share more items from Lola's memory box with Ben. Although Jay's friends try to give him strength, it's clear that his own grief is consuming him as he struggles to carry on without his beloved wife. Can Jay find some hope? EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw recently confirmed that the character will find an unlikely friend in his time of need.

For information, help and support on matters associated with Lola's storyline, head to Macmillan Cancer Support or Brain Tumour Research.

