The beloved character has been battling a brain tumour on the BBC soap but she will lose the fight on Wednesday 31st May in hard-hitting scenes.

In the coming week on EastEnders , the residents of Walford will say their final goodbye to Lola Pearce-Brown (Danielle Harold).

Speaking about Lola's final episodes, Harold has called them one of the hardest scenes she's ever filmed in her professional life.

During a press conference, Harold told RadioTimes.com and other outlets: "It was definitely the most difficult thing I've ever filmed in my life because, obviously, we haven't experienced it and so, just to put yourself in that mindset, it was really difficult, and slow your body down and everything. I thought that would be the easy part."

Harold added: "That is when I struggled the most, when I got to them episodes. The vibe on set was very respectful. I can't tell you how respectful it was on that set, it was a completely different vibe that I've never felt before.

"I think because in some way everyone has been affected by cancer, so it just meant so much to everybody that we got it correct.

"And also listening to [Lola's family] saying their goodbyes and not cry. I had to ask the medical advisor if I could cry at that stage. She said yes, that your emotions are still there. So that helped me play those lines."

Harold with Isabella Brown, who plays Lexi Pearce in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Harold praised executive producer, Chris Clenshaw, for creating such a powerful story to play.

"I can't thank Chris enough for giving me the best exit," Harold explained. "I really can't thank [him] enough for the way that's it's been done. When Chris made that decision, he really did let me play out all of Lola's life in the space of a very short time."

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

