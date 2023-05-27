EastEnders spoilers: Jay Brown for "unlikely" friendship after Lola dies
EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw has confirmed that Jay Brown, played by Jamie Borthwick, will find an unexpected friend after Lola dies.
Jay Brown will forge an "unlikely friendship" following the death of his wife Lola Pearce-Brown in EastEnders.
The car salesman and undertaker will find his life changed forever this week when Lola (Danielle Harold) loses her life to her terminal brain tumour.
Speaking at a press screening of Lola's final episode, executive producer Chris Clenshaw and Jay's actor Jamie Borthwick teased what will come next for Jay to RadioTimes.com and other press.
Discussing the impact of Lola's death on her loved ones, Clenshaw commented: "Billy, Ben, Jay, Lexi, Honey, it will obviously have devastating consequences for the family."
He continued: "I think Lola has been in this position where she has been aware of what kind of has been coming down the line. So she's actually, you know, she's given some certain requests to the family. You know, she's asked Jay to make sure that he always is speaking to Lexi, she should put certain things in place.
"So, in a kind of immediate future, they really pull together as a family, I think and they're there for each other. But that may not last forever. Yeah, it's gonna be a difficult, difficult process.
"Obviously, It's a sad ending for Lola, but it doesn't stop there for the rest of the family. Unfortunately."
However, when speaking specifically about Jay, he added: "Jay will find friendship with an unlikely person."
It seems that Jay will need this unexpected friend too as he is set to clash with his "brother" and best friend Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden).
Actor Jamie Borthwick added: "Yeah, I'm sure the boys are going to clash about the dad thing, particularly, probably Ben and Jay.
"But in terms of moving on that a bit further on, me and Chris have had brief little moments but we do have a little one to one due to find out exactly what's going to be going on, so yeah, I'm sure it's gonna be very very exciting."
Lola's final scenes will be broadcast on Wednesday 31st May 2023.
For information, help and support on matters associated with this storyline, head to Macmillan Cancer Support or Brain Tumour Research.
