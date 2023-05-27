The car salesman and undertaker will find his life changed forever this week when Lola (Danielle Harold) loses her life to her terminal brain tumour .

Jay Brown will forge an "unlikely friendship" following the death of his wife Lola Pearce-Brown in EastEnders .

Speaking at a press screening of Lola's final episode, executive producer Chris Clenshaw and Jay's actor Jamie Borthwick teased what will come next for Jay to RadioTimes.com and other press.

Discussing the impact of Lola's death on her loved ones, Clenshaw commented: "Billy, Ben, Jay, Lexi, Honey, it will obviously have devastating consequences for the family."

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

He continued: "I think Lola has been in this position where she has been aware of what kind of has been coming down the line. So she's actually, you know, she's given some certain requests to the family. You know, she's asked Jay to make sure that he always is speaking to Lexi, she should put certain things in place.

"So, in a kind of immediate future, they really pull together as a family, I think and they're there for each other. But that may not last forever. Yeah, it's gonna be a difficult, difficult process.

"Obviously, It's a sad ending for Lola, but it doesn't stop there for the rest of the family. Unfortunately."

However, when speaking specifically about Jay, he added: "Jay will find friendship with an unlikely person."

Danielle Harold as Lola Pearce-Brown in a bed with Jamie Borthwick as Jay Brown watching over her in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

It seems that Jay will need this unexpected friend too as he is set to clash with his "brother" and best friend Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden).

Actor Jamie Borthwick added: "Yeah, I'm sure the boys are going to clash about the dad thing, particularly, probably Ben and Jay.

"But in terms of moving on that a bit further on, me and Chris have had brief little moments but we do have a little one to one due to find out exactly what's going to be going on, so yeah, I'm sure it's gonna be very very exciting."

Lola's final scenes will be broadcast on Wednesday 31st May 2023.

For information, help and support on matters associated with this storyline, head to Macmillan Cancer Support or Brain Tumour Research.

Read More

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.