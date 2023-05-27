The beloved character is leaving the BBC soap for good at the end of May as her journey with her terminal brain tumour comes to an end.

The decision to kill off Lola Pearce-Brown in EastEnders was not one "taken lightly", reveals boss Chris Clenshaw.

Fans were made aware last year that actress Danielle Harold was being written out of the soap for good, but the decision came after a lengthy debate.

Speaking at a press screening for Lola's final episode, executive producer Chris Clenshaw discussed the immense thought that went into the decision for the series to write out Lola for good.

Previewing Lola's final week on-screen, Clenshaw revealed: "The ending of one of our biggest storylines of the past year, and almost everyone on the show is extremely proud of the story, it's also an extremely sad time for us as we say farewell to the incredible Danielle Harold."

Clenshaw continued: "When we first came up with the idea of telling the story, we debated at great length, and it certainly wasn't a decision that we took lightly. The story was so powerful and we know from previous stories such as these that when EastEnders tackles or raises awareness of an issue, the impact can be huge and we all felt that this was one of those stories that needed to be told.

"With the support of Brain Tumour Research and Macmillan Cancer Support, whose help and support has been invaluable, we as well as all the families and most importantly those actually going through what Lola is, our understanding of the issue grew and we knew just how important it was that we tell this story. And let me tell you, right from the start Danielle has thrown her heart and soul, not only into the performance but also the detailed research."

Jamie Borthwick as Jay Brown and Danielle Harold as Lola Pearce-Brown in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The current big boss of the soap was full of praise for Harold who has portrayed Lola's devastating journey to great acclaim.

"We all know how talented Danielle is. But from the outset of this storyline, she has blown everyone away," commented Clenshaw. "She has not only portrayed the brutality of what many who face a terminal diagnosis go through with such care and consideration, but she has been meticulous in detail with how she has done it."

Discussing what viewers can expect from Lola's final episodes, Clenshaw made clear that all eyes would be on Lola and her family.

Gillian Taylforth as Kathy Beale, Steve McFadden as Phil Mitchell, and Danielle Harold as Lola Pearce-Brown in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

"Over the next week on screen, Danielle will quite rightly be at the centre of the show and as viewers are aware, Lola is sadly coming to the end of her life," sighed Clenshaw.

"Although a tough watch, there were lots of moments where we see Lola's determination and tenacious character shine through - something that Danielle and ourselves were all keen to ensure we continued.

"With those around her, including Jay and Billy, played by Jamie Borthwick and Perry Fenwick - who have all been outstanding with this story - we see a family preparing to say goodbye. It is incredibly moving and with the powerful performances from all those involved and we hope that we have raised awareness of an issue that sadly affects so many."

Lola's final scenes will be broadcast on Wednesday 31st May 2023.

For information, help and support on matters associated with this storyline, head to Macmillan Cancer Support or Brain Tumour Research.

