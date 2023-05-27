As Lola Pearce-Brown (Danielle Harold) is set to pass away next week following her battle with a terminal brain tumour, those grieving for her include her daughter Lexi Pearce (Isabella Brown), Lexi's father Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) and Lola's husband Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick).

Ben Mitchell and Jay Brown are set to clash over raising Lexi Pearce in EastEnders after she loses her mother.

Speaking at a press screening for Lola's final episode, executive producer Chris Clenshaw discussed the impact of Lola's devastating death on her whole family.

Clenshaw confirmed that Lola's family will be changed forever: "Billy, Ben, Jay, Lexi, Honey, it will obviously have devastating consequences for the family."

He continued: "I think Lola has been in this position where she has been aware of what has been coming down the line. So she's actually, you know, she's given some certain requests to the family. She's asked Jay to make sure that he always is speaking to Lexi, she should put certain things in place.

"So in a kind of immediate future, they really pull together as a family, I think, and they're there for each other. But that may not last forever... Yeah, it's gonna be a difficult, difficult process.

"Obviously, it's a sad ending for Lola, but it doesn't stop there for the rest of the family, unfortunately."

In the wake of Lola's passing, Lexi is set to be raised by her father Ben and step-fathers Callum Highway (Tony Clay) and Jay, the latter of whom now has legal parental responsibility through arrangements that Lola made before her death.

Jamie Borthwick as Jay Brown and Max Bowden as Ben Mitchell in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Clenshaw later noted: "Then, obviously, so for Lexi, she’s got three dads."

Actor Jamie Borthwick went on to explain: "Yeah, I'm sure the boys are going to clash about the dad thing, particularly, probably Ben and Jay.

"But in terms of moving on that a bit further on, me and Chris have had brief little moments but we do have a little one to one due to find out exactly what's going to be going on, so yeah, I'm sure it's gonna be very very exciting."

However, Clenshaw did offer a teaser for Jay's future.

Lola's death will be broadcast on Wednesday 31st May 2023.

