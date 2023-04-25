Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) vowed to fight Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) for custody of his young daughter Lexi Pearce (Isabella Brown) in tonight's EastEnders (Tuesday 25th April), as his distressing week took another unexpected turn.

This article contains discussions of sexual assault which some readers may find upsetting.

Having just learned that his rapist, Lewis Butler (Aidan O'Callaghan) had been arrested and charged with attacking someone else, Ben buried his trauma and headed into a boxing match, where he eventually beat Martin Fowler (James Bye).

At The Vic, Ben went on to taunt Zack Hudson (James Farrar) for backing out of the same match. In a vile outburst designed to goad Zack into punching him, Ben even brought Zack and Whitney Dean's (Shona McGarty) late baby daughter, Peach, into the row. Finally, asked once more why he didn't fight at the gym, Zack blurted out that he's been diagnosed as HIV Positive.

Ben admitted he's not coping in EastEnders. BBC

Stunned, Ben tried to offer Zack a handshake, before his husband Callum Highway (Tony Clay) insisted they left as it was time to collect Lexi. While Lexi's mum Lola Pearce-Brown (Danielle Harold) had to sit down with her grandfather Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) to tell him that she now only has months left to live, Ben spent time with Lexi at the flat he shares with Callum.

Lexi assumed her dad's subdued mood was down to Lola's terminal illness, but after saying goodnight to her, Ben joined Callum who begged him to talk to him rather than doing his usual thing – going on self-destruct and shutting everyone out.

Finally, Ben admitted to Callum that he wasn't coping – with the news about Lewis or with Lola's condition. Just as Callum took Ben into his arms in a moment of comfort, though, there was someone at the door.

After telling Jay that she wanted him to adopt Lexi because she had no idea if Ben would be up to the job when she was gone, Lola and Jay arrived to tell Ben of their plan.

While Callum asked if Jay really needed to adopt Lexi to be one of her parents, Ben raged at this bombshell and insisted that he would fight them all the way. Is a huge custody battle on the way?

If you have been affected by Ben's storyline, you can find help and support in connection by visiting We Are Survivors or calling the charity's 24/7 support line on 0808 500 2222.

