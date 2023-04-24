It all stemmed from Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden), who was having a really rough day after finding out his rapist had been caught and prosecuted following another attack on a separate individual.

BBC soap EastEnders aired an emotional scene tonight as Zack Hudson (James Farrar) ended up telling the whole Vic about his HIV diagnosis.

He heard the news before his big fight against Martin Fowler (James Bye) and instead of draining him entirely of the will to fight, it prompted him to get up and push on.

During the big fight, Martin successfully landed some good punches, knocking Ben to the floor, but as Phil was the judge of the event, he was given a bit of leeway to get up and try again.

Despite the bell ringing, Ben pushed on and punched Martin square in the face prompting a knock-out.

Back in the pub afterwards, Ben was lauding it over everyone calling Zack a "coward" for not wanting to take him on in a fight, but it was nothing of the sort; Zack would have failed the blood test should he have even tried to take part due to his diagnosis.

Things turned nasty when Zack insisted Ben needed to sit down and take the win gracefully.

Ben went personal, saying it's good Zack doesn't have a child of his own because he wouldn't be a good father - a terrible blow considering what Zack and Whitney had just been through.

Ready to brawl in the pub there and then, Zack announced the news to Ben that he couldn't fight because he is HIV positive.

Ben was floored by the news and will no doubt be struck down with guilt when he comes out of his bad spell.

