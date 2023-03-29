In tonight's (Wednesday 29th March) episode of the BBC soap, the character played by Danielle Harold had to come clean with her daughter Lexi (Isabella Brown), her mum Emma (Patsy Kensit) and her friends.

Lola Pearce-Brown had a hard truth to share with her loved ones in new scenes of EastEnders .

Viewers know that Lola has been diagnosed with a brain tumour. While her family are aware, only she and her husband Jay (Jamie Borthwick) know the cancer has unfortunately got too big for treatment and she only has a few months left.

During the fundraiser organised to benefit brain cancer research, everyone chipped in and showed up in their best dapper outfits. When Lola realised Lexi and the others still thought she would get better, she felt it was time to break the news to them.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"I'm sorry for what I'm about to say, I don't want to," Lola began, hesitant to continue.

"I wasn't gonna tell you guys cause I thought that way I'd be protecting you but I can't do this on my own and neither can Jay," she added.

"This brain tumour of mine, it's got bigger," she finally said as her friends and family listened in shock.

Lola shared a hard truth with her daughter. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Asked how long she had to live, Jay could barely got the words out and said, "Six months maybe."

Lexi was understandably upset at her mum sharing such sad news, with her father Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) being unsure telling her straight was the best decision.

"We can't protect her from this anymore, you know," Lola told Ben before comforting Lexi, who in turn revealed she had been saving to donate in the fundraiser.

Lola's fundraiser was a success. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

As a saddened Emma suggested to postpone the event, both Lexi and Lola agreed that it was their own day and they deserved to celebrate and help others in any way they could.

"Boss them till they're broke," Lexi joked, ready to collect donations.

The fundraiser went ahead as per Lola's wish and was a success. Speaking to RadioTimes.com earlier this month, Harold opened up on her character's cancer storyline, explaining she had been trying to portray Lola's illness "as truthfully as [she] can".

"We have amazing medical advisers, I've done as much research as I could and am grateful to have met incredible people at different stages of the illness, and their families, who have helped us do it properly," she said.

More like this

"It's been a long journey and I've been taking it bit by bit."

EastEnders' big flash-forward sadly confirmed that Lola will die before Christmas, as her picture will be put on display on the bar at The Vic.

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.