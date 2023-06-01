The BBC One soap may have just waved goodbye to the beloved Lola Pearce-Brown (Danielle Harold) but more change is afoot with the arrival of the Knight family on Albert Square.

There's a new lord of the manor in EastEnders .

Leading the pack is George Knight, portrayed by veteran British actor Colin Salmon.

Upon joining EastEnders, Salmon said: "I’m thrilled to be joining the cast of EastEnders to take on the role of George Knight. I’m excited to explore the character of George, a true East End gentleman having been born in the East End myself.

"I have a great affinity and love for the show and I look forward to being part of the great legacy."

So, who is Colin Salmon and where have you seen him before?

Who is Colin Salmon?

Colin Salmon is a British actor.

Best known for his role as Charles Robinson in the James Bond franchise, Salmon has had a prolific career on stage and screen (both big and small).

The actor is now joining the BBC One soap opera EastEnders in a major role.

How old is Colin Salmon?

Colin Salmon is 61 years old.

The actor was born in Bethnal Green, London on 6th December 1961.

What has Colin Salmon previously starred in?

Pierce Brosnan as 007 with EastEnders actor Colin Salmon. Keith Hamshere/Getty Images

Colin Salmon is best known for his recurring role as Deputy Chief of Staff at MI6, Charles Robinson, in three of the James Bond films starring Pierce Brosnan.

In film, Salmon has also starred as James "One" Shade in the Resident Evil film series, Punisher: War Zone, Mortal Engines and Nobody.

Meanwhile, Salmon's major television roles include Sergeant Bob Oswald in Prime Suspect 2, Superintendent Nathanial Johnson in Keen Eddie, the character of Dr Rowan Dunlop in Bad Girls, Walter Steele in Arrow, General Coburn in 24: Live Another Day and General Dru-Zod in Krypton.

Who is Colin Salmon playing in EastEnders?

Colin Salmon plays George Knight in EastEnders.

The character is the new Knight family's patriarch and the partner of Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe), the new co-landlady of the Queen Vic pub alongside her daughter Linda Carter (Kellie Bright).

George has two daughters from his previous marriage to a woman named Rose. These daughters are Gina Knight (Francesca Henry) and Anna Knight (Molly Rainford).

A former professional boxer with the moniker "Nightmare", George earned a national championship title in his heyday before leaving the East End for a life running bars in Marbella, Spain.

What will Linda say about the new arrival?

What has Colin Salmon said about joining EastEnders?

Colin Salmon as George Knight in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

When asked why he joined EastEnders at a press event to launch the Knights, Colin Salmon answered: "Chris Clenshaw [Executive Producer]!"

He continued: "My wife's not well, so I can't be far from home. And the universe has thrown us something quite extraordinary, and my agent said, 'I think you should talk to Chris.'

"And Chris was passionate, he was clear, he had a vision and a clear love for the show. I find that to be the prerequisite for any job. I like to work with people who are passionate.

"To have somebody [like Chris] in the control room, that guiding is really important."

Anna Knight (Molly Rainford), George Knight (Colin Salmon), and Gina Knight (Francesca Henry) in EastEnders. BBC

When it came to his character, Salmon also teased what lay in store for George and what to expect from him.

"I think he's a good man. He's a good man because he's had strong women around him, just like I have in real life," Salmon told press including RadioTimes.com.

"As an ex-boxer, he doesn't have to be hard or prove himself because he's a warrior. He's been through some things like many people have.

"When you are a big man, you have the power to hold people down or to lift them up - and George Knight is strong enough to lift people up. He's also a single parent, and he's had to get real, and I like that."

Is Colin Salmon on Instagram?

There is no verified account for Colin Salmon on Instagram.

Is Colin Salmon on Twitter?

Yes, Colin Salmon is available on Twitter at the handle @colinsalmon24.

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

