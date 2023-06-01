Led by George Knight ( played by Colin Salmon ), the new family bring a much-needed energy boost to Albert Square which is in mourning following the death of Lola Pearce-Brown, but it isn't long before they rub a few people up the wrong way - including Linda Carter (Kellie Bright).

Trouble is about to land in EastEnders with the Knight family who are set to stir the drama pot in the coming weeks.

As we dive into a new era of EastEnders with a brand new family, get to know the Knights, who play them, and what they're like below.

Who is the new EastEnders family? Meet the Knights

George Knight played by Colin Salmon

Colin Salmon as George Knight in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Who is George Knight? Impossibly tall and endlessly charismatic, George's reputation proceeds him. George is best known as being a champion boxer (known as The Nightmare) and is admired by the likes of Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), becoming fast friends with the resident hard-man. George seems like a stand-up guy, but he's hiding multiple secrets - and Linda is desperate to get to the bottom of it.

Who plays George Knight? George is played by Colin Salmon.

Where have I seen Colin Salmon before? London-born Colin's big breakthrough came in 1992 when he starred as Robert Oswald in Prime Suspect 2, opposite Dame Helen Mirren. He would go on to play M's chief of staff in James Bond's Tomorrow Never Dies, The World Is Not Enough and Die Another Day. He was most recently cast in Sky One comedy Intelligence.

Gina Knight played by Francesca Henry

Francesca Henry as Gina Knight in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Who is Gina Knight? George's older daughter, feisty and fiery Gina is not a girl to be messed with. She's got her dad's personality and is strong-willed to the point of no return. But who will she clash with in EastEnders?

Who plays Gina Knight? Gina is played by Francesca Henry.

Where have I seen Francesca Henry before? Francesca had a role in two episodes of Sky's A Discovery of Witches and also starred in Silent Witness last year.

Anna Knight played by Molly Rainford

Molly Rainford as Anna Knight in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Who is Anna Knight? The younger daughter of George, Anna is a sweet and loveable young woman who finds herself looking after her father and Gina after their mum Rose mysteriously left the picture.

Who plays Anna Knight? Anna is played by Molly Rainford.

Where have I seen Molly Rainford before? Molly is best-known for taking part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2022, doing really well and making it to the final with professional partner, Carlos Gu. She also starred as the lead in CBBC series Nova Jones.

Elaine Peacock played by Harriet Thorpe

Harriet Thorpe as Elaine Peacock in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Who is Elaine Peacock? Viewers have been getting to know Elaine for the past couple of weeks - and she's already made quite an impact on the Square. After upsetting EastEnders icon Sharon, she's about to hurt her daughter by dropping an almighty bombshell on her - she's planning to run the pub with George.

Who plays Elaine Peacock? Elaine is played by Harriet Thorpe. Maria Friedman originally starred in EastEnders as Elaine from 2014 to 2017.

Where have I seen Harriet Thorpe before? Harriet is perhaps best known for playing Fleur in Absolutely Fabulous, but she's also held roles in Midsomer Murders, Hollyoaks and Casualty, among many others.

Rose Knight

George's first wife and the mother of Gina and Anna, Rose left the family when the girls were young.

However, Rose's daughters have kept keepsakes to remind themselves of their mother.

Yet, it seems Linda will remain suspicious of George and what she learns about their "toxic" marriage from years prior.

Will we get to meet Rose one day?

Tyson the dog

Tyson the dog, held by Anna Knight. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Last but not least, you can't talk about the Knight family without talking about their beloved pet. Tyson rarely leaves Anna's side and, in fact, has pride of place in her handbag when the family arrives in Walford!

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

