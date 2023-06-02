The 'Allo! 'Allo! star made her debut as antagonistic Jo in March this year when Rocky Cotton (Brian Conley) was confronted by his past.

Vicki Michelle is set to make an explosive return as Jo Cotton in EastEnders this month.

Reports of Michelle's casting surfaced in February before her character was confirmed by producer Chris Clenshaw on Loose Women.

Jo and Rocky had married years prior and he later left their toxic marriage behind, but the pair never officially divorced.

However, Rocky's fiancée Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) was horrified to learn that he had hidden the fact he was married from her and briefly broke off their engagement after being faced by Jo.

Yet, after some emotional discussions, Rocky and Kathy reconciled and resolved to marry, asking Jo to sign the divorce papers from him.

Brian Conley as Rocky Cotton and Vicki Michelle as Jo Cotton in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Jo pretended to sign them and handed them over but it was clear with a smirk on her face that she had not finished causing trouble for them.

Now, Monday 12th June will see Rocky come face to face with his estranged wife once again as she turns up at Kathy's house.

Aware of the power she holds, Jo taunts Rocky with the divorce papers.

However, there is a bigger shock for Rocky in store as Jo teases him about a message from "his boy" Jasper.

Vicki Michelle as Jo Cotton and Brian Conley as Rocky Cotton in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

So, just who is Jasper and what message will he have in store for Rocky?

Additionally, will Jo stick around to cause trouble for her husband or will she finally let go of their marriage and allow him to move on with Kathy?

The last time Jo turned up, Kathy made clear to Rocky that she would not tolerate any further deceptions from him.

Speaking at the time of these scenes airing, actor Brian Conley noted: "[He] is so in love with Kathy, and will do anything for her.

"I think over the last year, Kathy has realised how much he loves her, and I just hope that prevails."

Vicki Michelle as Jo Cotton and Brian Conley as Rocky Cotton in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Vicki Michelle's return as Jo comes amid some changes in the EastEnders cast. Actress Danielle Harold has departed the soap following the death of her beloved character Lola Pearce-Brown, while the new family - the Knights - have arrived in the Square and moved into the Queen Vic to join Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) and Linda Carter (Kellie Bright).

Elsewhere, actor Adam Woodyatt is set to return to his iconic role as Ian Beale but is going to be joined by Michelle Collins, reprising her role as Ian's scheming first wife Cindy Beale who was believed to have died in 1998!

Finally, actress Lucy Benjamin is set to reprise her role as Lisa Fowler for a guest stint over the summer.

Read More

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.