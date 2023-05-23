Actress Lucy Benjamin has confirmed that she will be returning to the BBC One soap for a guest stint.

Lisa Fowler is set to make a shock comeback for a guest stint in EastEnders .

In her last appearance, Lisa left for Portugal with her daughter Louise and granddaughter Peggy Mitchell in early 2020.

Now, in a storyline to air this summer, Lisa will make a short return to Albert Square with young Peggy.

On her comeback, Lucy Benjamin revealed: "I can't wait to make my return as Lisa Fowler again after leaving for Spain with Louise and granddaughter Peggy, back in 2019.

"No doubt, in true Lisa fashion, she will bring with her plenty of drama for many of the characters on the Square, which is why playing her is such a delight."

EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw commented: "We couldn’t be more thrilled to have Lisa back for a short while as she and Peggy cause trouble between the happy couple, Sharon and Keanu."

Benjamin made her debut as Lisa Shaw in 1998, remaining in the soap as a central character until her final exit as a regular character in 2003.

The character since returned for guest appearances in 2010, 2017 and most recently from 2019 to 2020.

Lisa's most memorable stories saw her engage in a toxic romance with Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), marry Mark Fowler (Todd Carty) and become pregnant with a daughter, Louise.

Memorably, Lisa later was the culprit to shoot Phil in the iconic "Who shot Phil?" whodunnit.

Lisa later fled to Portugal with baby Louise but Phil retrieved his daughter and drove Lisa to a breakdown. However, Lisa later returned and reclaimed her daughter.

Eventually, Louise bounced between her parents at various stages as they each had personal troubles.

When Louise was an adult, baby Peggy - named after her iconic grandmother - was sired from the doomed relationship between her mother and Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters).

Keanu broke Louise’s heart when he was revealed to have been having an affair with her stepmother Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean).

After much heartache, Keanu also left Walford in 2020 after the death of Sharon’s teenage son Dennis Rickman Jr. (Bleu Landau).

However, Keanu returned in December last year to reunite with Sharon and their son Albie Watts.

Will Keanu's happy family with Sharon and little Albie be destroyed? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Sharon and Keanu are now engaged but the latter has a daughter in Portugal with Louise - until now as she returns in the care of grandmother Lisa.

It would appear that Lisa is returning without Phil’s daughter Louise Mitchell, previously played by Tilly Keeper who appeared recently in You season 4.

