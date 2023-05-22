It's the day viewers have been dreading next week, as Lola Pearce-Brown (Danielle Harold) passes away after her battle with a brain tumour . Amid the tragedy, her pops Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) is arrested, while Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) – the father of Lola's daughter Lexi (Isabella Brown) – is missing.

As Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) helps the locals pay their respects, the Knights make their much-anticipated debut and Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) has a health emergency.

Read on for all your EastEnders spoilers from 29th May - 1st June 2023.

5 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Broken Billy is arrested after bust up with Nish

Billy and Nish square up in EastEnders. BBC

It's clear that these are the final few days of Lola's life as a new week begins, and her husband Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) calls nurse Suzanne after Lola suffers another seizure. The nurse tells heartbroken Jay that they are near the end of Lola's life, and Billy panics about shielding Lexi, Janet (Grace) and Will (Freddie Phillips) from the sadness as he tries to get them out of the house. Billy's stress levels reach an all-time high as his emotions are heightened over the reality of Lola's situation.

After a few drinks, Billy is deliberately wound up by nasty Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) and he ends up smashing the window of the Minute Mart. Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton), Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) and Martin Fowler (James Bye) have to restrain Billy and Nish demands justice, but is unimpressed when Phil throws money his way instead. Local detective Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) arrives to diffuse the situation, but as Nish continues to stir, Billy accidentally hits Jack in the face, leading to his arrest.

Honey is desperate to get Billy released, and Phil joins her at the police station to demand Jack lets Billy go – but Jack explains that he can only do so if Nish withdraws his witness statement and doesn't press charges. Honey and Phil make it their mission to talk Nish round, but can they get Billy out in time to say his final goodbyes to his dying granddaughter?

2. Ben's loved ones try to track him down

Ben's loved ones worry about his absence. BBC

While Billy endures his own drama, he's furious to learn that Ben has done a sudden disappearing act to America at this crucial time! Ben's husband Callum Highway (Tony Clay) and mum Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) are exasperated as the news spreads, and Ben hasn't been in touch for days. Kathy demands that Callum uses his detective skills to find Ben, as they all worry about what will happen if Ben is absent when Lola dies.

Phil is frustrated that no one can get through to his son and plans to go to America himself to bring Ben back, but Kathy tells him not to be stupid, and she and Callum search the flat for clues of where Ben has gone. Then Callum receives a call from Ben, but Callum doesn't tell him that Lola is so close to death as Ben is getting on a plane at that very moment. Callum continues to worry about how Ben will cope if he's not there when Lola passes away. Will Ben return home to be there for Lola and Lexi?

3. Linda holds vigil as Lola passes away in devastating scenes

Linda hold a vigil for Lola in EastEnders.

Lola is feeling weaker and weaker, but is left thrilled when Kim and Denise cheer her up and her friends and neighbours stage a unique greeting in the square to let her know she is in their thoughts. But as the week continues, Lola becomes unresponsive as Jay looks after her, and Suzanne returns to explain that there will now be long periods of unconsciousness, so this is the time for everyone to say their goodbyes.

Jay battles with the thought of having to do so, and Phil has his own struggles with seeing Lola for the last time. Kathy and Callum go into Lola's bedroom to say goodbye, and promise to look after Lexi for her. Soon after, Lola's final moments will air in upsetting and moving scenes. Across the Square, Linda decides to bring the locals together at The Vic for a lock-in to reflect on the tragic circumstances. Callum, Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty), Jack, Denise Fox (Diane Parish), Rocky Cotton (Brian Conley) and others gather together and talk about life and loss – but Linda will soon have other matters to contend with...

4. The Knights make a big impression

Anna, George and Gina Knight arrive next week. BBC

George Knight (Colin Salmon) arrives with his daughters Anna (Molly Rainford) and Gina (Francesca Henry), leaving Linda stunned when he introduces himself as her mum Elaine Peacock's (Harriet Thorpe) boyfriend. George adds that they've come from Marbella to help run the pub, and Linda is full of rage that this was Elaine's plan all along. George causes a stir when he's recognised by Phil, Jack and Winston (Ulric Browne) as a championship boxer, and Nish realises the man is not to be messed with when the pair butt heads.

At The Vic, George promises Linda that he won't cause trouble and all he wants is a happy life with Elaine and the girls. Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell) is instantly smitten by Anna and Gina, but with the terrible timing of the new clan's arrival, Kathy bites their heads off when they bring Tyson the chihuahua into her café! The girls totally misjudge the mood in The Vic when they try to get a party started, unaware that the locals are in mourning for Lola. Will the Knights be able to win over their new neighbours?

5. Kim suffers a shock collapse

Sonia supports Kim in EastEnders. BBC

Kim tries to mask her anxiety symptoms as she and Denise visit Lola to lift her spirits at the start of the week, and later Kim is accosted by a Kimfluencer fan in the salon. She tries to put on a brave face, but is struggling more and more. When follower Adele asks her to record a birthday message for her daughter, Kim does her best but soon becomes overwhelmed and leaves.

Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) sees Kim collapse in the street and calls an ambulance. Kim stops her, but when Sonia asks her to describe her symptoms, she insists that Kim needs to go to A&E to get her checked over. Will Kim be okay?

For information, help and support on matters associated with Lola's storyline, head to Macmillan Cancer Support or Brain Tumour Research.

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

