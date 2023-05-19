EastEnders' Danielle Harold on Lola's "beautiful" final episode
"It was the hardest thing to read."
Danielle Harold has revealed that she got very emotional when reading Lola Pearce-Brown's tragic final moments on EastEnders.
The character has terminal brain cancer and will sadly pass away in upcoming scenes. In last night's (18th May) episode, Lola asked her husband Jay (Jamie Borthwick) to help her end her life as palliative chemotherapy has stopped working.
As Lola's time is drawing to a close, Harold admitted postponing reading the script for the final episode.
"I didn't want to read my final script," she told The Sun.
"We pick them up from the script desk if we are in work and my final ones were sat there for ages!"
She continued: "They kept asking me if I'd taken them yet, and I was like, 'No, I don't want to.'"
Harold took a while to muster up the courage to read those page, but described the episode as the "most beautiful" she has ever been involved with during her time on the soap.
"I left them there until I was ready," she said, adding: "I got to the second page and was in absolute bits.
"It was the hardest thing to read but it's also the most beautiful episode of EastEnders I've ever read."
For information, help and support on matters associated with Lola's storyline, head to Macmillan Cancer Support or Brain Tumour Research.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Read more:
- 5 EastEnders spoilers next week: Ben struggles to accept Lola's prognosis
- EastEnders' Harriet Thorpe on Elaine recast and "rebirthing" character
- EastEnders' Kellie Bright hints Linda and Alfie are 'kindred spirits'
EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.
If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.