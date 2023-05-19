The character has terminal brain cancer and will sadly pass away in upcoming scenes. In last night's (18th May) episode, Lola asked her husband Jay (Jamie Borthwick) to help her end her life as palliative chemotherapy has stopped working.

Danielle Harold has revealed that she got very emotional when reading Lola Pearce-Brown's tragic final moments on EastEnders .

As Lola's time is drawing to a close, Harold admitted postponing reading the script for the final episode.

"I didn't want to read my final script," she told The Sun.

"We pick them up from the script desk if we are in work and my final ones were sat there for ages!"

Jay and Lola had one final day out at the beach. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

She continued: "They kept asking me if I'd taken them yet, and I was like, 'No, I don't want to.'"

Harold took a while to muster up the courage to read those page, but described the episode as the "most beautiful" she has ever been involved with during her time on the soap.

"I left them there until I was ready," she said, adding: "I got to the second page and was in absolute bits.

"It was the hardest thing to read but it's also the most beautiful episode of EastEnders I've ever read."

For information, help and support on matters associated with Lola's storyline, head to Macmillan Cancer Support or Brain Tumour Research.

