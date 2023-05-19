The new video set to Muse's cover of 'Feeling Good' sees George Knight (Colin Salmon) and his two daughters Gina (Francesca Henry) and Anna (Molly Rainford) walk into Walford and towards the Queen Vic pub.

A new trailer has heralded the arrival of the Knight family in EastEnders .

The trio are greeted by George's partner and the new landlady of the Queen Vic, Elaine Peacock, now played by Harriet Thorpe, who returned to the Square earlier this month to form a new business partnership with daughter Linda Carter (Kellie Bright).

The clip teases Linda's shock and dismay as Elaine welcomes her new family to the Square before Anna hands Linda a bouquet of flowers.

However, as the group turn to face the camera for a line-up pose, the flowers in a displeased Linda's hands have now decayed and withered.

Is Linda already regretting betraying her best friend Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) and going into business with her mum?

The arrival of the Knight clan with a new iteration of Elaine was announced earlier this year as Linda was calling a mysterious potential buyer of the late Mick's shares in the pub.

Speaking about the arrival of the Knights, executive producer Chris Clenshaw said: "The arrival of the Knights brings a new dawn to Albert Square. George Knight is a charming rogue and an old-school gent who dotes on his two daughters, Gina and Anna.

"George will take up residence in the Queen Vic when he joins his beloved Elaine, a powerhouse of a land-lady who knows just how to have fun.

"The couple will be joined by feisty, determined and demanding Gina, who is as sharp and cool as cut diamonds but with a temper that blazes like fire, whereas younger sister, Anna is fun, loveable, and big-hearted, but don’t underestimate her."

Molly Rainford as Anna Knight, Francesca Henry as Gina Knight, Harriet Thorpe as Elaine Peacock, and Colin Salmon as George Knight for EastEnders. BBC

Will Linda eventually come around to her mum's new family? Or, could they link to the dramatic events of the Christmas flash-forward?

The Knight family will make their much-anticipated debut on Thursday 1st June 2023.

