The BBC One soap will be revealing the truth about the missing character Rose Knight, the first wife of the new Walford patriarch George Knight ( Colin Salmon ).

The BBC has confirmed that an extended episode of EastEnders will air later this month.

Now it has been revealed that the episode where answers will finally arrive about the after of Rose Knight will take place on Thursday 22nd June 2023.

The episode will also have an extended runtime and will reach up to 34 minutes in length.

Earlier in the week, Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) agrees to do some digging on George's past for the boxer's suspicious future step-daughter Linda Carter (Kellie Bright).

As the week progresses, we can see that Phil starts delving into George’s past before we finally reach the Thursday's explosive instalment. What has Phil uncovered?

Fans have already seen that the iconic Walford hardman has already forged a friendship with George but will what is revealed cause this to change?

Colin Salmon as George Knight and Steve McFadden as Phil Mitchell in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Speculation is already rife that the mysterious Rose Knight is actually the iconic EastEnders character Cindy Beale.

It was revealed last month that actress Michelle Collins would be returning to the BBC One soap despite her character Cindy having been killed off-screen in prison 25 years ago.

Could Cindy Beale have survived and begun a new life abroad as Rose Knight, becoming the mother to three children with George, including daughters Gina (Francesca Henry) and Anna (Molly Rainford)?

Michelle Collins as Cindy Beale in EastEnders in 1998. YouTube/BBC

If this does turn out to be true, then perhaps this episode will be the one to reintroduce Cindy and also her first husband Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) who is also set to return to the soap.

Woodyatt was last seen on-screen for a surprise cameo at Dot Branning's funeral in December when he watched events from afar before taking a call from someone he referred to as "Love" and heading home to them.

Whatever happens, Albert Square looks set to face a heap load of drama.

