The BBC One soap introduced its fans to the Knight family earlier this month as George Knight ( Colin Salmon ), the partner of new Queen Vic co-landlady Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe), arrived on Albert Square with his two daughters, Gina (Francesca Henry) and Anna (Molly Rainford).

The mystery surrounding Rose Knight will be solved this month in EastEnders .

The family were not welcomed by Elaine's daughter Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) who had no idea about her mother's new relationship or her plans for his family to move into the pub.

Soon after arriving from Marbella, it became clear that a point of tension for the family was surrounding George's first wife and the girls' mother, Rose Knight, who apparently walked out on the family nine years ago.

Anna has brought a box of keepsakes to remember her mother Rose but her sister Gina warned her not to let their father see it.

Fans have seen Linda search for answers surrounding what brought about the end of George's marriage to Rose and this looks set to continue in the coming weeks.

During the week commencing on the 19th June 2023, the BBC has confirmed that "Phil agrees to do some digging on George for Linda" and later in the week "Phil starts delving into George’s past".

The big episode, however, appears to be the final one of that week as Thursday 22nd June 2023 promises that "the truth about what happened to Rose Knight is finally revealed."

Kellie Bright as Linda Carter and Colin Salmon as George Knight in EastEnders. BBCJack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Did George kill Rose or drive her away from her family? Or is there something even more complicated at play here?

Fans of EastEnders have already begun to theorise that Rose is in fact the iconic scheming character Cindy Beale.

Actress Michelle Collins was confirmed to be returning to the soap alongside Adam Woodyatt as Ian Beale last month.

Could we be about to see Cindy Beale back on our screens?

