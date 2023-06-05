The newcomer has already charmed several of the locals since arriving in Walford last week, but it's a different story for Elaine's daughter Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), who is still furious that her home has been invaded by the Knights .

George Knight (Colin Salmon) got down on one knee to propose to Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) in tonight's EastEnders (5th June) - as well as revealing an intriguing new detail from his backstory.

As the BBC soap continued, Gina (Francesca Henry) and Anna (Molly Rainford) took over the kitchen as they played loud music with Elaine, and Linda was not best pleased by their disruptive behaviour as her young son Ollie (Harry Farr), who has autism, walked in to have his breakfast.

As George ushered his daughters away, Ollie told his mum that he didn't like all the strangers being around, and Linda agreed.

Later, as Linda fumed at Elaine, Elaine stood up for her boyfriend and revealed that Anna and Gina's mum walked out on them nine years earlier and never got back in touch - something that we think could be a clue to her identity.

Elaine urged Linda not to judge them, but caused further stress when she instructed the girls to pick up Ollie from school - despite the little boy needing his routine to stay the same.

George revealed a new detail about himself when chatting to Phil. BBC

While Gina made an effort with Ollie as she and her sister took him to the chip shop, George returned from an outing to the bookies' with Rocky Cotton (Brian Conley) - to be greeted by Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) who wanted to run an idea by George.

Linda warned George not to agree to anything pub-related without her say so, and Phil and George sat down together, where Phil suggested a joint fight night between the pub and the gym. They also discussed Phil's son Ben's (Max Bowden) grief over Lola Pearce-Brown (Danielle Harold).

When Phil remarked that Ben has a history of going off the rails during tough times, George replied: "I've got a son who does the same. I don't see much of him - his choice, not mine."

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Interesting! Phil then advised George to get Linda onside, and George headed out back to change a barrel for her. But when Linda overheard him on the phone, demanding that his bar in Marbella be sold, Linda furiously asked how he had paid for his share of The Vic.

Elaine soon admitted that George hadn't given her any money for the pub, and Linda ordered him out. She branded him a gold-digger, but Elaine insisted that George was staying with her.

Outside, Linda and Elaine had a showdown, where Elaine explained that she hadn't felt this love for another man since Linda's late father.

George watched them from upstairs, and, instead of packing his bags, he returned to the bar and presented a ring, asking Elaine to be his wife.

Will she agree? And who is this son that George is estranged from? Is that situation of George's own making, or not?

Read more:

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.