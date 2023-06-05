There's a big week ahead for the Panesars, as Mitch Baker (Roger Griffiths) grows worried for Suki (Balvinder Sopal) and Nish (Navin Chowdhry) is arrested over her injuries. What does this mean for her future with Eve Unwin (Heather Peace)?

This article contains discussions surrounding domestic abuse, including coercive control, that some readers may find upsetting.

Meanwhile, Jo Cotton (Vicki Michelle) returns with another hint as to estranged husband Rocky's (Brian Conley) past, and Elaine Peacock's (Harriet Thorpe) efforts to help Gina Knight (Francesca Henry) backfire.

Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier) tries to put on a front, while his former teacher, Theo Hawthorne (William Ellis) causes trouble for the rest of the Slaters. Should Stacey (Lacey Turner) be worried?

Read on for all your EastEnders spoilers from 12th - 15th June 2023.

6 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Nish is arrested amid Mitch's suspicions

Nish turns Mitch away in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

In the aftermath of Suki's accident, her son Vinny (Shiv Jalota) is distraught as he searches for answers, becoming convinced that somebody tried to kill her. Dad Nish is horrified and tries to shut Vinny's suspicions down, but Eve's own fears for Suki's safety only fuel Vinny's theory.

At the hospital, secret lovers Eve and Suki worry whether Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) knows that Suki planned to leave the controlling Nish. She is soon discharged to go home, but Eve feels that Suki isn't safe there.

And when Mitch overhears Eve's concerns, he begins to fear that Suki is a victim of domestic violence like his late daughter Chantelle (Jessica Plummer).

Mitch offers to bring some food for Suki, but Nish rejects this and says they don't want any visitors. At the house, Vinny urges his mum to open up, but Nish interrupts, leaving Vinny frustrated and he later hands his keys to Eve, hoping she can get through to Suki.

More like this

When they're alone, Eve tells Suki there's only one way out of this mess - she must report Nish to the police for pushing her down the stairs. Meanwhile, Vinny and Nish separately continue to worry for Suki, and Nish is angry to be the subject of local gossip.

Vinny discusses his worries with Ravi and is stunned to hear that Suki was leaving just before the accident. Nish tells Suki that he's scared she did this to herself, leaving Suki incredulous that he thinks she would harm herself.

Suki later calls Eve with her decision, and Suki is quizzed by DS Miles and new detective Callum Highway (Tony Clay), rattling Nish when they ask her if he's ever been violent.

They take Nish in for questioning and present evidence on their own theory that he pushed his wife, leading to Nish's arrest...

2. Vinny delivers an ultimatum to Suki

Vinny is suspicious of Suki. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Nish remains in police custody, and while Ravi is angry with Suki, Vinny panics. Suki accuses Eve of calling the police on Nish, which Eve denies.

When furious Vinny reveals Ravi has told him that his mum had a suitcase packed, he suggests that Suki is plotting against Nish with the help of Eve so she can leave him for another man. But Vinny is soon left stunned by what he hears.

Will he realise that it's Eve who Suki wants to be with?

As the week draws to a close, Suki and Vinny share an emotional heart-to-heart, and Vinny issues her with an ultimatum. What will he say? And what choice will Suki be forced to make?

3. Jo Cotton brings new drama for Rocky

Vicki Michelle as Jo Cotton and Brian Conley as Rocky Cotton in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

As Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) stresses about organising Lola Pearce-Brown's (Danielle Harold) wake, Rocky plans to help - but the day is disrupted by the arrival of Jo, who is back to hand over their divorce papers.

Rocky desperately tries to keep the two women apart, and when he catches up with Jo he wonders why she didn't simply post the papers instead.

But as Rocky leaves, Jo tells him that "Jasper says hello", leading him to secretly call her and demand a chat about "his boy".

Kathy's grandson Bobby (Clay Milner Russell) is later horrified to overhear Rocky on the phone to Jo saying she can't keep "his boy from him". Bobby informs Kathy, who confronts Rocky.

Jo arrives during the row and declares that if Rocky wants to see Jasper, he'll have to come to The Vic and beg her. So, who is Jasper?

Well, as the week continues, it seems Rocky and Kathy's relationship is still intact as she makes decisions about their wedding guest list. Rocky makes calls, hoping to arrange the guests Kathy wants at their big day.

He enlists Bobby's help - could they be getting in touch with Kathy's son Ian (Adam Woodyatt)?

4. Elaine leaves Gina embarrassed

Francesca Henry as Gina Knight and Shona McGarty as Whitney Dean in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Elaine tries to bond with Gina and Anna (Molly Rainford) by playing matchmaker, but she confuses Gina's crush on Zack Hudson (James Farrar) with a fondness for Freddie.

Elaine establishes that Freddie is single and tells Gina to go for it, but Gina is rejected by Zack. A gutted Gina then believes there's still hope when Elaine says she's had a word, unaware that Elaine has mixed up Freddie and Zack.

These crossed wires leave Gina embarrassed when she is warned off by Zack's girlfriend Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty).

The entire mess leaves Elaine in the doghouse with her stepdaughter-to-be, and Gina's dad George (Colin Salmon) asks Elaine to make it up to her.

While Anna tries to make friends with Whitney, Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) promises to help mum Elaine by setting up a pamper day, with Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) on hand to do nails.

Tensions between Elaine and Gina continue, and Gina tells Elaine she doesn't need a new mum.

Eventually, though, the Knight girls can see that Elaine and George are in love, and Linda hopes that peace has been restored. But is it ever that simple?

5. Freddie hides his struggle

Freddie hides his worries. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) and Theo accompany Freddie to his appointment with a psychiatrist to discuss his ADHD assessment. But Jean worries that Freddie isn't expressing his true feelings about the diagnosis.

Freddie dismisses it as 'just a label', and soon Lily Slater (Lillia Turner) puts her foot in it when she makes an insensitive comment about Freddie's dreams of going to university.

As Theo steps in to talk to him, will Freddie open up about what's going through his mind?

6. Theo causes trouble for Stacey

Lily is given a gift from Theo. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

It's not just Freddie who Theo gets involved with next week, after Stacey has to say no to daughter Lily's request for new trainers.

When Theo presents Lily with a pair of the new trainers she wanted, thanks to a friend who owns a sports shop, this upsets Stacey. Stacey tells Theo that Lily can't keep them, as it's not fair on the other kids, but Theo later gives them to Lily anyway.

Lily then shows off her trainers to her mates, which leaves Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd) concerned. Amy tells Lily to be careful that Theo doesn't have an ulterior motive.

When Lily asks Theo directly about his intentions, he shuts her fears down quickly, but Amy tells Stacey about the older guy who bought Lily trainers. Stacey is furious and confronts Lily, who offers an innocent explanation.

When Stacey catches up with Theo to discuss the trainers, there's tension between them. What exactly is Theo up to?

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can visit Refuge for more information and contact 0808 2000 247 for support. Help can also be found at The Hideout.

