George Knight (Colin Salmon) made a big impression on Walford's locals in tonight's EastEnders (1st June) - but it soon became clear that he may have something to hide.

When George suddenly rocked up at The Queen Vic and introduced himself to landlady Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) as her mum Elaine Peacock's (Harriet Thorpe) 'fella', Linda was furious as he and the girls made themselves at home.

George went on to explain that he and Elaine had met in Marbella, and that he would be running the pub with her - which was, of course, news to the stunned Linda!

Elaine soon arrived after a week away, and confirmed that George, Anna and Gina were now part of the family. But Linda announced that she had only wanted to go into business with her mother, so the others were not welcome.

Anna, George and Gina Knight in EastEnders BBC

The girls loitered outside with their dog Tyson, where Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell) beamed as he waved at the pair.

Meanwhile, Elaine told Linda that she and George were a package deal and that she was very much in love with him. She also added that his daughters were barmaids, and Anna was "a delight", while Gina would "grow on you".

"Yeah, like mould!" replied Linda, as she warned that George could be a conman. But as the man himself walked in, he pointed out that the pub wasn't exactly doing well enough for him to be eyeing it up for financial gain.

George insisted that the place needed him or it would be destined for closure.

Meanwhile, Anna and Gina clashed with Kathy when she returned to the café amid her sadness over Lola. Gina snapped back, and Kathy walked out. But it wasn't until later, back at The Vic, that the pair realised how badly they had misjudged things, when they tried to start a party amongst the grieving locals.

After George met Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) and Lexi Pearce (Isabella Brown), he put a stop to Anna and Gina's loud music, and they offered Kathy an apology.

George himself had a few fans on his side, as Winston (Ulric Browne), Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) and Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) recognised him as an ex-champion boxer.

George also charmed Tracey (Jane Slaughter) and Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty), but had an interesting first encounter with Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) where he threatened him after Elaine filled him in on Nish's recent behaviour.

But more intriguing was the moment when George took a call from a mystery person, telling them he would call them back as he couldn't talk right now.

As the Knights toasted their future in Walford, can George really be trusted, or is there an innocent explanation?

