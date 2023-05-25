The young girls might have very different personalities but they have one thing in common: they like the attention from men.

Anna and Gina Knight (played by Molly Rainford and Francesca Henry respectively) are part of a new family coming to EastEnders - and are set to stir the pot.

Speaking to press including RadioTimes.com, the EastEnders newcomers opened up on what we can expect from the feisty sisters and it's safe to say they're here to have a good time.

When asked if they will have relations with any of the men on Albert Square, Rainford laughed: "I hope so!"

Henry added: "They're going to be breaking hearts... [they'll go for] anything with a pulse!"

Rainford continued: "We come from Marbella, we're used to that world and being behind the bar. We're excited to explore the new eye candy on the Square. They're normal 20-something girls who are excited to be there and get to know everyone."

Colin Salmon, who plays the girls' father George, added: "And I'm terrified!"

As for their personalities, Anna is "lighthearted" while Gina could be considered a bit spikier and harder to get along with.

Speaking of her character, Rainford said: "I feel like Anna is that lighthearted, bubbly character that wants to get on with everyone in Walford. In the trio, she's the glue who holds them together.

"Like a lot of people in the world, sometimes kindness can be taken for weakness, but she proves it's not the case."

Gillian Taylforth as Kathy Beale with Molly Rainford as Anna Knight and Francesca Henry as Gina Knight in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

As for Gina, Henry shared: "It's funny we talk about kindness - Gina's really spiky and she wants to be more 'Anna', but she finds it hard to meet the world in an open-hearted way. She's difficult..."

Salmon interjected to clarify that Gina was there for George when he went through a hard patch, adding: "She grew up too quick."

He continued, revealing more about his character: "George is happy that his girls are happy, it's a simple thing. He's a kind man. He's a boxer so he's a disciplined man, and he's a successful man. He's managed to keep the girls too, so he's a loving man."

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

