The new family move into the Queen Vic very quickly with Elaine (Harriet Thorpe) and while they're playing happy families, it's a different story for Linda (Kellie Bright), who's less pleased to have her mother's boyfriend taking over.

There's trouble coming to EastEnders with the arrival of George Knight (played by Colin Salmon) and his two girls.

Speaking about the drama we can expect from the Knights, executive producer Chris Clenshaw opened up on his plans for the new family - including who they'll get on with, and who they'll clash with.

Speaking to press including RadioTimes.com, Clenshaw said: "They arrive with a few bags, but they've got a lot of baggage. Because they're at the heart of the Square, there's a lot of interactions with most of the community.

"They arrive and the community has just lost Lola, so they're thrust into that world and have to go through that process.

"George is a former boxer and from the East End, so he's known by Phil - they strike up a quick friendship which is an interesting territory. A lot of people were questioning whether they were going to be enemies but they're going to be friends."

While the new family settles in, there's one person who isn't happy - Linda.

Speaking about what the future holds for Linda, Bright said: "It's a bit of a shock to the system and she suddenly has to not only share her pub, but share her whole world. They move in and it's a real transitional time.

Colin Salmon as George Knight, Harriet Thorpe as Elaine Peacock and Kellie Bright as Linda Carter in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

She's added: "Linda's lost Mick, Linda's very scarred by Janine, so for her everyone is the enemy and no-one is to be trusted - especially not this man who as far as she's concerned her mum doesn't know nearly well enough.

"She's scarred by what's happened to her."

Discussing the dynamics of the new family on set, Bright added: "It's been wonderful to play and I've really enjoyed the last few months and I feel very lucky and I feel like they've breathed life into Linda.

"The pub needs a family in it, so I'm grateful for that. I don't know where it's going to go but it feels special."

