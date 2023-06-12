Eve is in love with Nish's wife, Suki (Balvinder Sopal), and the pair had been planning a new life together away from Walford. But now Eve has been left out in the cold, as Suki has made the decision to stand by the controlling Nish after all.

EastEnders star Heather Peace has revealed whether she believes her character, Eve Unwin, could be capable of murder when it comes to taking down Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry).

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press about how far Eve could go to protect Suki from Nish, Peace explained that there's always a chance things could go too far, depending on the circumstances.

"She's been in prison for GBH, so I don't know," she reminded us. "I think anyone does anything if they're pushed. I don't think she's a woman who premeditates, though. It would be in the moment.

"She has an edge to her. She snaps, does Eve, at points, as we saw when Shiv overstepped the line with Stacey. She's ferociously protective of people that she loves and will go to any lengths to support that. I mean, there was that terrible line I had to Bernie, wasn't it, in the pub because she was taking the mick out of my pretend wife.

"Eve is not afraid to overstep that line if she feels that someone close to her has been hurt. And also, she has a propensity to drink too much and just be quite self-destructive. And I think, ultimately, being with the Slaters and being with Stacey is the thing that's sort of keeping her level; but left to her own devices, I think she can spiral."

Whether or not Eve ends up taking such a dark path, Peace confirms that, for her character, any altercation with Nish would be all about Suki. "Suki believes that he would kill them [if he found out about the affair]. Eve ultimately thinks that she'd be able to overpower him, probably.

"I still don't believe that she's scared of Nish. She's only scared of what Nish could do to Suki. It comes back to that same thing that she doesn't fear anyone."

While we're on the subject of soap murders, it's only right to ask her thoughts on that huge Christmas whodunnit - the victim of which remains a mystery, save for the fact that it's a male character.

Heather Peace as Eve Unwin and Balvinder Sopal as Suki Kaur Panesar in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Yet, although Peace is very much keen to be involved in this year's festive offering, she doubts that Eve will turn out to be the killer.

"I don't think it'll be me, obviously. I've not thought that for one second. But I am involved in both Stacey's storyline and Suki's storyline. So I would like to be involved in some way, but I've absolutely no idea."

Of course, there's still some way to go before we find out exactly what transpires on Christmas Day, so let's not rule Eve out completely!

Navin Chowdhry as Nish Panesar, Heather Peace as Eve Unwin, and Shiv Jalota as Vinny Panesar in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

In the meantime, there's still the matter of the here and now, as we dissect next week's EastEnders scenes with the actress.

"Oh, yeah, it's awful. No, [Eve has] literally gone to her place of going back to probably drinking and having one-night stands. I think that's like a coping mechanism and it's a bit of a self-destructive thing.

"So, yeah, I think in her head, she thinks it's all done. And that's kind of where we're at. She does not cope with with this very well at all."

