There's a huge week coming up in Walford, with confirmation that we're set to learn the truth about what happened to George Knight's (Colin Salmon) wife Rose. Are the theories correct , or is there something even more shocking at play?

Meanwhile, Vinny Panesar (Shiv Jalota) issues a threat to Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) that he puts into action. At the same time, Ben Mitchell's (Max Bowden) eating disorder continues to see him struggle amid the loss of Lola Pearce-Brown (Danielle Harold).

Lily Slater (Lillia Turner) hatches a plan and Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell) hopes to make his gran Kathy's (Gillian Taylforth) wedding go off without a hitch. Not very likely, unfortunately!

Read on for all your EastEnders spoilers from 19th - 22nd June 2023.

5 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Phil Mitchell and Linda Carter search for answers about George Knight's past

Linda persuades Phil to dig for dirt on George. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

As Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) plans a Battle of the Dads karaoke contest at The Vic for Father's Day, Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) remains suspicious of George, so she talks to Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden). After revealing all she knows about Rose's disappearance, Linda persuades Phil to find out whatever he can, so as to ensure he's not going into business with someone he can't trust.

Phil soon convinces his reluctant son-in-law Callum Highway (Tony Clay) to search the police database to put Linda's mind at rest. But Callum's efforts come to nothing, as George has a relatively clean record. But when he looks up Rose, all access is denied. Linda thinks that this proves how dodgy George is, while Phil invites George to spar at Boxing Den, where he asks him directly about Rose. George insists he knows nothing and that Linda has got him wrong.

But Phil stalls on signing their deal, roping in Ritchie Scott (Sian Webber) to dig up dirt on Rose. Arriving at The Vic on the pretence of signing the contracts, Phil instead accuses George of lying to him. By the end of the week, we'll have answers on what happened to the mysterious Mrs Knight, with the BBC confirming that an extended episode will air on Thursday 22nd June. So make sure you don't miss a moment!

2. Vinny Panesar tries to kill Eve Unwin

Vinny tampers with the car Eve is set to drive. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Suki (Balvinder Sopal) throws herself into playing the perfect wife and mother, but Vinny keeps sniping at her. The Panesars gather with Ravi (Aaron Thiara) and Nugget Gulati (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury) at The Vic to celebrate Father's Day, but Vinny is riled when he spots Eve there too. When Suki goes to the toilet, Eve accosts her and pleads with her to stop living a lie.

Outside the ladies', Vinny gives Suki a piece of his mind, then threatens Eve. Eve tells him to do his worst, but when Vinny disappears, Suki panics. Vinny ends up at Taylor's Autos, where he tampers with the breaks on Finlay Baker's (Ashley Byam) sports car, which he knows Eve is about to drive to Brighton!

More like this

Suki later realises that Vinny has tampered with the car Eve is set to drive, and she rushes to the garage. Eve soon tells Finlay that the trip is off, while Suki condemns Vinny for trying to kill Eve. He accuses his mum of trying to protect her secret lover, but Suki insists it's all over with Eve and she'll prove it to him. Suki tells Vinny that she has chosen him and their family.

As the week continues, Suki lies to husband Nish (Navin Chowdhry) and insists that they need to sack Eve as she keeps messing up. Vinny asks to be the one to fire Eve, which Suki convinces Nish to allow. Eve is devastated, leading Nish to suspect there's more to this situation, and he quizzes Vinny. Meanwhile, Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) works out that Finlay's car was deliberately damaged, which scares Finlay, who later finds Vinny's necklace under the car. Will Vinny be caught out?

3. Ben Mitchell's bulimia impacts his fatherly duties to Lexi Pearce

Isabella Brown as Lexi Pearce and Max Bowden as Ben Mitchell in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Ben and Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) try to tempt a withdrawn Lexi (Isabella Brown) out for lunch. But there's tension when Ben forbids Lexi from speaking at Lola's funeral as he worries it'll be too much for her. Lexi is furious with her dad, and Ben breaks down over her anger as Jay steps in to help make peace. They agree to talk over lunch, and Ben explains that he's decorated Lexi's bedroom and it's ready for her to move into.

At Walford East, Ben struggles with his bulimia when Jay has to leave to take a call. The toilets are closed, leaving Ben panicked as he leaves Lexi alone in the restaurant. Lexi is devastated to see a mother and daughter together and runs out into the Square. Her great-grandfather, Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick), is horrified to find her by herself, and he lays down the law to Ben, ordering him to be the dad Lexi needs.

Ben is shaken up by the incident and backtracks on having Lexi live with him and husband Callum. He's convinced he'll be a bad dad, but will he have a change of heart? And will Callum, or anyone else around him, realise that Ben needs more support?

4. Lily Slater's money-making scheme

William Ellis as Theo Hawthorne and Lillia Turner as Lily Slater in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Pregnant Lily and Ricky Jr (Frankie Day) are invited to meet with social services and are nervous about what to expect. Later in the week, though, the pair are trying to come up with ways to make money, and they lure Theo Hawthorne (William Ellis) back to Walford. When he arrives, Lily fills him in about their problems and tells him she's selling her trainers.

But Theo reassures her and hands over some money, instructing Lily to tell her mum, Stacey (Lacey Turner), that the cash came from Ricky doing some odd jobs. Lily is thrilled that she's played Theo - but can he be trusted?

5. Bobby Beale is determined to secure Kathy's guest list

Clay Milner Russell as Bobby Beale in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Next week, Bobby continues his quest to help Rocky Cotton (Brian Conley) get Kathy's wedding guests to Walford. Pal Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier) encourages Bobby to do whatever it takes, but Bobby struggles with Kathy's wish list and receives a knockback. But from who? Kathy thanks her grandson for trying, but Bobby is determined not to give up. Could Bobby be trying to get through to his father Ian and brother Peter?

Anyone affected by an eating disorder can find help and support by visiting Beat, or calling the charity's helpline on 0808 801 0677.

