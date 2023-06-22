When are Cindy and Ian Beale returning to EastEnders full-time?
There's a little wait for the drama to start.
Cindy Beale (played by Michelle Collins) is back on EastEnders - and she's reunited with former flame Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) for the occasion.
It was revealed on tonight's episode (22nd June 2023) that Cindy and Ian have been living in France for the past couple of years, with their son, Peter Beale (Thomas Law).
Fans also discovered that Cindy is the mysterious Rose Knight, mother of Anna (Molly Rainford) and Gina (Francesca Henry), and ex-wife of George (Colin Salmon).
But the real question on everyone's lips is when Cindy and Ian will be making their way back to Walford.
Read on for all the latest updates on the pair's return to EastEnders.
When are Cindy and Ian returning to EastEnders?
All that's been officially announced so far is that Cindy and Ian will return to EastEnders later this year.
That all-important date will become clearer as time goes on, but we do have a couple of hints already as to when they'll be back.
Speaking at a recent event about her return, Michelle Collins revealed that she filmed her location-special "about six weeks ago".
“We filmed everything on location about six weeks ago and I'm actually now filming back on the Square, so that felt very different," Collins told press including RadioTimes.com. "Now I'm kind of right in there and it's surreal. It's very nerve-wracking, but it's also very exciting.”
If she's back filming on the Square now, the likelihood is that we could see Cindy towards the end of summer.
The pair will also be joined by actor Thomas Law as their eldest son Peter Beale.
We'll update this page when more news lands.
