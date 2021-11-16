It’s been almost three years since the long-running CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory came to an end after 12 seasons, but luckily for fans, the show’s legacy will be continuing long into the future thanks to the show’s spin-off prequel Young Sheldon.

Advertisement

The prequel, which focuses on The Big Bang Theory’s Sheldon Cooper as a nine-year-old child, is currently airing its fifth season on CBS in the US.

Fans tuning into the latest series will certainly feel nostalgic, as the next episode is set to feature The Big Bang Theory star Simon Helberg’s surprise return to the show’s universe as Howard Wolowitz.

Talking about the prequel’s latest Big Bang crossover, executive producer Molaro told TVLine that Helberg’s appearance in the new season was “extra fun”.

“We love being able to explore the origins of Sheldon Cooper every week on Young Sheldon, but it’s always extra fun when we’re able to incorporate Big Bang Theory Easter eggs into the storylines,” he said.

“Getting to work with Simon again to help explain Sheldon’s long hatred of engineering was a dream come true. Jim and Simon – even in voiceover on Zoom – didn’t miss a beat in their banter as Sheldon Cooper and Howard Wolowitz,” he added.

It’s no secret that some fans of The Big Bang Theory aren’t exactly thrilled with the spin-off’s relaxed attitude to preserving continuity, with the show having come under fire over the years for several plot holes and inconsistencies, and Helberg’s appearance may be an effort to establish a connection between the prequel and the original series.

But where is Young Sheldon available to watch in the UK? Read on for the latest streaming information.

Is Young Sheldon on Netflix UK?

Young Sheldon was made available on Netflix in the UK on 1st November 2021, with three seasons now available to watch.

Sadly, Young Sheldon seasons 4 and 5 are not available to watch on Netflix at this moment in time.

The show was originally broadcast on CBS in the US and premiered on 25th September 2017, and is now in its fifth season, with episodes airing weekly as part of CBS’ Thursday night line-up of comedies. In addition to airing live on Thursdays on CBS, the spin-off show can also be watched on-demand the day after the episode airs on Paramount Plus in the US.

The latest episodes can also be streamed on other US platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Fubo TV, DirecTV and Hulu TV.

Where can I watch Young Sheldon season 4 in the UK?

The fourth season of Young Sheldon premiered on 5th November 2020 on CBS in the US, before receiving its UK premiere on E4 on Wednesday 20th October 2021.

The entirety of the season is still available to watch on Channel 4’s streaming service All4.

Alternatively, you can watch Young Sheldon season 4 in the UK through Amazon Prime Video, as well as the first three seasons – though the episodes aren’t included in your Prime subscription, meaning you’ll have to buy them instead.

Unfortunately, Big Bang Theory fans will have to wait a bit longer for the Young Sheldon season 5 UK release date.

What is Young Sheldon about?

Unlike the Big Bang Theory, which focuses on Sheldon Cooper’s adult life, Young Sheldon is geared around Cooper’s childhood as he tries to navigate daily life with his seemingly ordinary family in Texas.

Set around two decades before the beginning of The Big Bang Theory, the prequel begins with the 9-year-old child prodigy landing in high-school – and quickly struggling to fit in with his quirky personality and great intellect.

The comedy series comes courtesy of Warner Bros Television and stars Iain Armitage playing the younger version of Cooper. The cast also consists of Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Raegan Revord, Montana Jordan and Matt Hobby.

Jim Parsons, who stars as adult Cooper in the original show, has narrated the prequel from the very beginning.

Advertisement

The first three seasons of Young Sheldon are available to stream now on Netflix. Check out our lists of the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Guide.