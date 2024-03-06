The series will follow a similar format to Young Sheldon and be made up of half-hour episodes, but the new series will be a multi-camera comedy instead of a single camera.

The new show is set to air in the 2024-2025 season so it seems as though there won't be too much of a gap between Young Sheldon's seventh and final season and this new series.

Zoe Perry as Mary Cooper and Iain Armitage as Sheldon Cooper. Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Announcing the new series, which is yet to be named, Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement: “It has been a privilege to spend the last seven years with Sheldon and the Cooper family and now this wonderful journey will continue with Georgie and Mandy.

"Chuck and both Steves have done a masterful job developing these characters and entertaining generations of fans with relatable, heartwarming stories brought to life by Montana and Emily. We eagerly look forward to the next chapter in this beloved universe.”

The sequel series will once again be helmed by the producing team behind The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon — Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro and Steve Holland.

On the announcement of the new show, they said: “From the Big Bang Theory to Young Sheldon, the world of the Cooper family has been incredibly special to us. We’re very excited to continue their stories through the eyes of Georgie and Mandy.”

News of the spin-off was first announced back in January and it'll sure be a rollercoaster of a series, as fans of Big Bang Theory will know that Georgie and Mandy don't last as a couple, with Georgie having two ex-wives.

Undoubtedly, this'll be great news for fans of the franchise who aren't prepared to say goodbye to the beloved characters just yet. The Young Sheldon finale is set to air in the US this May, with a UK release date yet to be announced.

Although the news of Young Sheldon ending with this latest season may have been a surprise to fans, the coming-of-age sitcom has reached up to the timeline that has been referenced in the original Big Bang Theory series.

Iain Armitage stars as the younger version of Sheldon, who is played by Jim Parsons in the original series and also lends his voice to the prequel as his adult self.

