A release date has yet to be announced. Before the US writers' strike kicked off, it was expected to arrive in the States this autumn – four of its six seasons have debuted in September, with the other two landing in October and November. But that could scupper the schedule.

A UK release date has also not been announced, with season 6 of Young Sheldon yet to air – season 5 has just arrived on Netflix following its E4 run.

Young Sheldon season 7 cast: Who's returning?

Alongside Iain Armitage as Sheldon Lee Cooper, the cast includes:

Zoe Perry as Sheldon's mother Mary

Lance Barber as Sheldon's father George

Montana Jordan as Sheldon's older brother "Georgie"

Raegan Revord as Sheldon's twin sister "Missy"

Annie Potts as Sheldon's grandmother "Meemaw"

Emily Osment as Mandy, Georgie's girlfriend, among others

Young Sheldon season 7 plot: What will happen?

Details about what viewers can expect in the upcoming chapter are scarce, but there has been some speculation that Sheldon's father could die in season 7, either as a result of heart of liver failure. He was 14 years old when he lost George.

At the end of season 6, Sheldon headed off with Mary to spend the summer in Germany as part of his mission to make it to Caltech. Back home, a tornado destroyed Meemaw's house, which prompted George to invite both her and Mandy to stay with them.

In big news, Mandy proposed to Georgie, with the latter borrowing money from Meemaw to purchase an engagement ring.

It remains to be seen if Sheldon and Missy can put their differences aside after the former informed their parents that his sister was sneaking out of the house late at night.

