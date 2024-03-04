He worked alongside Brand Consultant Siobhan Sharpe (There She Goes' Jessica Hynes), Senior Communications Officer Tracey Pritchard (Mr Bates vs the Post Office's Monica Dolan) and personal assistant Will Humphries (The Witcher's Hugh Skinner).

The four actors are confirmed to feature in a reunion sketch (via TV Zone), which will see their W1A characters scramble to find a presenter to replace the outgoing Sir Lenny Henry, who is stepping down after this year's show.

Expect familiar faces to crop up as the hapless characters hold interviews for the prestigious role, but it's not yet known who exactly will be in contention – in the sketch or in real-life, for that matter.

However, we do know the presenting team assembled to work alongside Henry for 2024's edition, with Romesh Ranganathan, Maya Jama, David Tennant, Davina McCall, Joel Dommett, Rosie Ramsey and Paddy McGuinness all locked in.

The W1A reunion is exciting news for fans of British comedy, with Hynes earning a BAFTA for her work on the show's original run and Bonneville bagging two nominations.

Hugh Skinner as Will Humphries in W1A. BBC

The show was a continuation of Twenty Twelve, which satirised preparations for the London 2012 Olympics, which saw Hynes and Bonneville joined by Olivia Colman (Wicked Little Letters), Amelia Bullmore (I'm Alan Partridge) and Morven Christie (Payback), among others.

Another hotly anticipated sketch planned for the night is a faux trailer for The Traitors: The Movie, in which memorable moments from season 2 will be performed by an all-star cast. The question is: who will be cast in which roles?

W1A and Twenty Twelve are available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

You can donate to Comic Relief at comicrelief.com/radiotimes. Red Nose Day 2024 airs at 7pm on Friday 15th March on BBC One and iPlayer.

