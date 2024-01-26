Viewers saw Paul, Harry and Ash chosen as the Traitors before they recruited Miles, and it has been a game of betrayal ever since.

With season 2 now over and the victors crowned, when can fans expect another dose of The Traitors? Read on for everything you need to know about The Traitors season 3.

Will there be season 3 of The Traitors?

Yes! It was confirmed in November 2023 that the show had been renewed for a third season.

"The massive unscripted hit The Traitors will be back for a third series," Kalpna Patel-Knight, head of entertainment at the BBC, said. "Expect to see more psychological gameplay, exciting challenges and, of course, Claudia at the helm.

"It will be a thrilling ride for both avid fans and newcomers to the series, for sure. The BBC will always remain faithful to The Traitors."

No. There currently isn't a release date for The Traitors season 3, but based on the release schedule of season 2, it could air in early 2025.

Claudia Winkleman. BBC/Studio Lambert/Llara Plaza

Is there a The Traitors season 3 trailer?

There isn't a trailer for The Traitors season 3, as filming for the instalment is yet to take place. We'll be sure to update this page once it has been released.

Can I apply for The Traitors season 3?

Applications for The Traitors are open now! The closing date for applications is Sunday 11th February - you can find details of how to apply on the BBC website.

"Throughout the series, there will be twists, turns, shocks and surprises for the players," the application reads. "A game of trust and treachery... do you have what it takes to play?"

Why you should watch... The Traitors

The Traitors seasons 1 and 2 are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

