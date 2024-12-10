The Traitors host Claudia Winkleman promises new twist will have fans on the edge of their seats
Contestants may think they know everything there is to know about the show going in, but Winkleman and the team are keeping them on their toes...
It's almost time to return to the castle, as the New Year will bring us a new season of The Traitors.
After the first run of the show aired, fans worried that the second season couldn't match it, in part because they believed the contestants would be too canny, having watched the first season and picked up on some tactics at play.
That proved not to be the case, with the second season becoming even more popular than the first. Now, ahead of season 3, host Claudia Winkleman has teased a big twist coming up this year, which will keep contestants on their toes and viewers of the edge of their seats.
"The new contestants can watch previous series, but that doesn’t mean it will necessarily help them... how can it?" Winkleman said in a recent interview. "Every series has a whole new bunch of players, with different minds, and different interpretations of the game.
"And like any good murder mystery, the plot is always full of twists and turns. There’s one twist this year which will hopefully have viewers on the edge of their seat."
Winkleman may be confident now, but she wasn't always so sure that making a third season of the hit reality show was a wise move.
Speaking with Richard Arnold on Good Morning Britain back in April, Winkleman said of the series: "I was reluctant to do the second, and now I'm extra reluctant to do the third.
"Like, guys, just leave it! It did OK, leave it. And they just say no – the head of the BBC, she just leant forward and took my temperature."
In reality, Winkleman isn't just returning for a third season of the show - she is also set to return for a fourth run, as well as a new celebrity version, which is also expected to air in 2025.
The Traitors season 3 will start airing at 8pm on 1st January 2025 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.
