Based on the award-winning series, players will find themselves at the centre of the experience as they sit at The Round Table, collaborate on missions and form alliances – but who can they trust?

In the live experiences, players will be guided by a dynamic host as they work to uncover the Traitors hidden amongst them with "thrilling missions that are guaranteed to deliver an unforgettable experience complete with intrigue, competition and camaraderie".

The Traitors: Live Experience.

As per the press notes for the experience, "players will be thrust into the suspenseful world of the hit TV show, featuring recognisable gameplay such as a blindfolded Traitors selection, several heart-racing missions that will test both physical and mental endurance, as well as ample opportunity for the Traitors to strategise whether to murder or recruit from the rest of the group".

Claudia Winkleman, host of the UK version of The Traitors, commented: "I am extremely excited for The Traitors: Live Experience to open in London next year.

"I can't wait for players to immerse themselves in their own drama, strategy and deception. They'll love the game and should definitely expect twists. Please can you add an evil cackle here?"

You can sign up here to receive pre-sale access and event information.

Tickets will go on sale in early 2025, priced from £29.50 per person. Further information can be found on www.thetraitorslive.co.uk.

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

You can find more London immersive experiences and London VR experiences. Plus, what to do in London this weekend.

Advertisement

Visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.