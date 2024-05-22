But with all that glitz, glamour and excitement at your fingertips there is a drawback: what should you actually do this weekend?

Here at RadioTimes.com we're experts at cultivating London days out and experiences, from the best immersive experiences to the best art exhibitions, and we know how overwhelming picking your next adventure can be.

So we've made a definitive list of the best things to do in London right now. This weekend (25th and 26th May) you could take a visit to see the British Library for Food Season or catch the incredible exhibit The Art of Banksy, which has just been extended. Of course, you can always just take a simple trip to the cinema where Furiosa: A Mad Max saga is opening.

Whatever your vibe, group size or price limit, we've got an experience here to suit you.

Speaking of London, here's the best London experience gifts and the best West End shows.

Top 10 things to do in London this weekend at a glance:

Things on in London this weekend only: 25th - 26th May

Championship Play-off Final 2024

Championship play-offs 2024. Getty Images

26th May 2024 – Wembley Stadium, Wembley

It's been decided: Leeds United and Southampton will face off this weekend in the EFL Championship Play-Off Final at the iconic Wembley Stadium. Grab yourself a last-minute ticket or take a look at how to get last-minute FA Cup Final tickets.

Buy Championship play-off Final tickets at Ticombo

Get a last-minute ticket to Radio One's Big Weekend

Sabrina Carpenter. Getty / Jon Kopaloff

24th – 26th May 2024 – Stockwood Park, Luton

There's still time to grab a late ticket to Radio One's Big Weekend, featuring Coldplay, Sabrina Carpenter, Olly Alexander and so much more.

Buy BBC Radio One Big Weekend tickets at Ticketmaster

Food Season at the British Library

Angela Hartnett. BBC

24th – 26th May 2024 – Stockwood Park, Luton

Angela Hartnett, Michel Roux and dozens of esteemed chefs are descending on the British Library for Food Season. With talks, demonstrations and tonnes of tasty delights, you won't want to miss it.

Buy Food Season at the British Libary Tickets from £12.50 at See Tickets

Try the Crystal Palace Beer Festival

25th May 2024 – Selhurst Park, Croydon

This weekend, a whole festival dedicated to your favourite tipple is coming to the Crystal Palace Football ground.

Buy Crystal Palace Beer Festival tickets from £25 at eticketing

See Alasdair Beckett King's Nevermore

Alasdair Beckett-King. Nevermore/Ticketmaster

24th May 2024 – Leicester Square Theatre, Central

Comedian Alasdair Beckett-King is stopping by London as part of his Nevermore tour. So far, his brand of offbeat comedy, as seen on Mock the Week, has earned five-star reviews, so grab yourself a last-minute ticket.

Buy Alasdair Beckett-King: Nevermore tickets from £16 at Ticketmaster

Candlelight Concerts: The Best of Bollywood

Getty Images/ Smitt Getty Images / Smitt

25th May 2024 – Southwark Cathedral, Central

Here at RadioTimes.com, we have a whole list dedicated to the best candlelight concerts, this week, it's the Best of Bollywood which is getting this luminescent treatment.

Buy Candlelight Concert tickets from £17.50 at Fever

The London Mind, Body, Spirit Festival

Getty / WANDER WOMEN COLLECTIVE

24th – 27th May 2024 – Olympia London, West Kensington

Find your zen at the Mind, Body, Spirit Festival at the Olympia in Kensington. With motivational speakers, musicians, artists and performers from all around the world in attendance, there is so much to learn and explore within ourselves.

Buy Mind, Body, Spirit Festival tickets from £18.63

Opening weekend of Furiosa: A Mad Max saga in Leicester Square

Furiosa. Warner Bros

24th – 25th May 2024 – Leicester Square Odeon, Central

Catch the opening weekend of the latest spring blockbuster: Furiosa: A Mad Max saga. This prequel to Mad Max, starring Anya Taylor-Joy earned five stars in our RadioTimes.com review.

Buy Furiosa: A Mad Max saga tickets from £17.50 at Odeon

Ongoing things to do in London this weekend

The Saturday Supershow at The Phoenix Club

Getty

Ongoing – The Phoenix Arts Club, Central

Every weekend, you can catch the best of drag, comedy, musical theatre, and more at the Phoenix Club's Saturday Supershow. No two nights at this grassroots entertainment venue are the same, except the hosting by legendary cabaret host Michael Twaits.

Buy The Saturday Supershow tickets for £20 at Fever

Eddie Izzard's Hamlet

Bruce Glikas / Getty

Until 30 Jun 2024 – Riverside Studios, Hammersmith

Eddie Izzard is returning to the stage for a limited six-week run of her second solo show, Hamlet. Starring Izzard in 23 roles, this show promises to be a unique retelling of the Shakespeare classic.

Buy Eddie Izzard: Hamlet tickets from £49 at London Theatre Direct

The Art of Banksy exhibition

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Until 5th Jan 2025 – 100 Charing Cross Road, Central

World-renowned exhibition The Art of Banksy, has extended its London run into 2025, so there's plenty of time to see some of the artists' era-defining works like Girl With Balloon’, in three colour variations, ‘Flower Thrower’ and ‘Rude Copper.’

Buy The Art of Banksy tickets from £19.25 at Ticketmaster

The Moonwalkers experience with Tom Hanks

Justin Sutcliffe. Justin Sutcliffe

Until 9th Jun 2024 – Light Room, Central

Take a journey to the stars with none other than Tom Hanks, who will be talking all things space race. From those first steps on the moon to the future of human space travel, this experience is out of this world.

Buy The Moonwalkers tickets from £15 at Ticketmaster

Dark Comedy on the Battersea Boat

Getty

Ongoing – The Battersea Barge, Battersea

On the Battersea Boat, it's dark in every sense. As you take a night time trip along the Thames – getting stunning views of Battersea Power Station in the meantime – you'll sit through a wild ride of crowd roasts, relationship humour, and more.

Buy Dark Comedy on Battersea Boat tickets from £9 at Fever

Cabaret starring Cara Delevingne and Luke Treadaway

ATG Tickets

Until 1st June 2024 – Kit Kat Club at Playhouse Theatre, Central

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club has some amazing stars coming in to play the Emcee and Sally Bowles. The latest: Hollywood actress Cara Delevingne and the Olivier Award-winning Luke Treadaway.

Buy Cabaret Tickets from £30 at ATG Tickets

The Paddington Experience

Paddington Bear Experience

Until 30th Mar 2025 – County Hall, Central

The Paddington Bear Experience is very nearly open, which means it's almost time to immerse yourself in red wellies and marmalade sandwiches.

Buy The Paddington Experience from £25 at See Tickets

Paint in the Dark workshop

Amy Kaplan/Getty

Until 9th Jun 2024 – Old Brompton Road, South Kensington

Catalyse your creativity with this paint in the dark workshop – you'll be able to create something beautiful and fluorescent!

Buy Paint in the Dark tickets for £39 at Fever

The Secret Life of Reptiles and Amphibians at London Zoo

Kevin Schafer/Getty

Until 2nd Jun 2024 – London Zoo, Central

This May London Zoo is opening its new exhibit, the Secret Life of Reptiles, complete with a week long (AKA half-term length) celebration.

Get London Zoo tickets with the London Pass at GoCity

Get London Zoo tickets at Virgin Experience Days

Glasshouse Yoga at Ravenscourt Park's Secret Garden

Maskot/Getty

Until Dec 2025 – Ravenscourt Park, Hammersmith

Every Saturday, you can attend a yoga class at the beautiful Secret Garden in Ravenscourt Park. Trust us, a peaceful yoga class surrounded by nature is the perfect way to start your weekend.

Buy Glasshouse Yoga tickets for £14 at Fever

Horrible Histories Terrible Thames tour

Terrible Thames

Until 1st Sep 2024 – Tower Bridge, Central

Combining a tranquil London boat tour with the very un-tranquil world of Roman battles, beheaded Tudors and evil rulers is this Horrible Histories experience. Featuring stories, re-enactments and songs, it's perfect for history buffs and kids alike.

Buy Terrible Thames tickets for £30 at Ticketmaster

Get lunch on the Fish and Chip Barge

Indytute

Ongoing – Paddington Basin, Central

Want a unique lunch idea? Why not try the Fish and Chip barge at Paddington Basin? Whether you're looking for a great date idea, or a meal with the family, you can't go wrong with fish and chips.

Buy Fish and Chip Barge tickets from £98 at Indytute

The Art of the Brick LEGO Exhibition

Stefano Guidi/LightRocket via Getty Images Stefano Guidi / Getty

Until 14th Jul 2024 – The Boiler House, Shoreditch

You can find the full details of The Art of the Brick here, but for now all you need to know is that it features 150 sculptures and over one million bricks, from dinosaurs to the luminous kinetic skulls installation.

Buy The Art of the Brick tickets from £13.90 at Fever

Player Kings starring Ian McKellen

Ian McKellen as John Falstaff. ATG Productions

Until 22nd Jun 2024 – Noël Coward Theatre, Central

Ian McKellen stars as John Falstaff in Player Kings, a dramatic reimagining of Shakespeare’s Henry IV, Parts 1 and 2. Catch this epic history while you can, or take a look at the best Shakespeare plays.

Buy Player Kings London tickets from £33.30 at ATG Tickets

Turn it Up: The Power of Music at Science Museum

Until 1st Sep 2024 – Science Museum, Central

Dive into the Science Museum's latest exhibit all about music and the hold it has on us. You can explore how we use music to create, perform, feel and connect with others, and so much more.

Buy Turn it Up exhibit tickets from £10 at Science Museum

The Enchanted Mirror Immersive Experience by HiddenCity

London has plenty of scavenger hunts on offer. franckreporter/Getty

Until 7th Jul 2024 – The Coal Hole, Central

This immersive experience takes you on a quest to find The Enchanted Mirror. Challenge yourself in teams of 2-5 to uncover a wealth of secrets from this fairy-tale world.

Buy The Enchanted Mirror tickets from £25 at Fever

Life Chronicles VR experience in Stratford

Fever

Until 31st Jul 2024 – Westfield, Stratford City

Among many other VR experiences in London, you can try Life Chronicles, which takes you back to the dawn of time to discover how life was made.

Buy Life Chronicles tickets from £18 at Fever

Beyond the Bassline at the British Library

Getty

Until 26th Aug 2024 – British Library, Central London

Right now at the British Library you can catch Beyond the Baseline, an exhibit devoted to 500 Years of Black British Music. This exhibit is the first of its kind and brings to life feelings of community, resistance, culture and joy.

Buy Beyond the Baseline at the British Library tickets from £15 at See Tickets

Fawlty Towers at the West End

Trevor Leighton

Until 28th Sep 2024 – Apollo Theatre, Central

If you're a Fawlty Towers fan, you'll pleased to know that writer John Cleese has kept "all the best bits" from the original series in the new stage play.

Buy Fawlty Towers tickets from £18 at Lov,e Theatre

F1 Arcade Grand Prix Watch Party with Simulator Racing for Two

Virgin Experience Days. Virgin Experience Days

Until 8th Dec 2024 – St Paul's, Central

Not only can you use the F1 Arcade for games, races and an afternoon of fun, but now, you can join a special Grand Prix watch party each weekend. For more, here's the best F1 experiences.

Buy F1 Grand Prix watch party tickets from £80 at Virgin Experience Days

Dare Skywalk at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The Dare Skywalk for Two at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium via Virgin Experience Days Virgin Experience Days

Fancy combining your a love of football with a healthy bit of danger? If so, take the Dare Skywalk at Tottenham Hotspur stadium!

Buy The Dare Skywalk at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for £43 at Virgin Experience Days

The Twist Museum

Twist Museum. Photo by ISABEL INFANTES/AFP via Getty Images

Until 30th Jun 2024 – Oxford Street, Central

London's best illusion is still going strong. The Twist Museum has a huge of mind-altering immersive rooms and optical tricks, making for a brilliant day out.

Buy Twist Museum tickets from £15 at See Tickets

ABBA Voyage

Ticketmaster

Until 25th Nov 2024 – St Paul's, Central

What is ABBA Voyage? It's dancing, disco and so much more. This London concert has been going strong for years, so get out your money, money, money and buy yourself a ticket.

Buy ABBA Voyage tickets from £67 at London Theatre Direct

Buy ABBA Voyage tickets from £77 at Ticketmaster

Here's our definitive lists of the best kids theatre shows, best musicals on tour UK and the best London walking tours.