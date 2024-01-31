After travelling to over 100 countries and being viewed by over 10 million people, this exhibit, which is entirely devoted to the blocky world of LEGO, will be settling down at the Brick Lane Boiler House for a limited run.

Inside, visitors will find hundreds of sculptures made by artist Nathan Sawaya, featuring everything from dinosaur skeletons to the famous Girl with a Pearl Earring painting in cuboid form. Plus, there’ll be multimedia rooms, build-your-own sculpture areas and the mysterious kinetic skulls installation.

Intrigued? We don’t blame you. Here’s how you can get tickets to this slab-ulous exhibit (sorry!).

What is The Art of the Brick LEGO exhibition?

The Art of the Brick Stefano Guidi / Getty

The Art of the Brick is a showcase of over 150 sculptures made by artist Nathan Sawaya.

With more than one million LEGO bricks used throughout the exhibition, visitors can expect to see original works, such as a six-metre dinosaur skeleton and life-size human figures, alongside a series of re-imagined master-pieces like Michelangelo's David, Van Gogh's The Starry Night and Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa.

London is also only the second venue to feature the critically acclaimed kinetic skulls installation, a special LED light show which sees over 250 LEGO skulls moving in a series of waves.

The exhibit also features an innovative LEGO multimedia collection produced by award-winning photographer Dean West. Plus, you’ll get the chance to build your own LEGO sculptures in the playground area at the end.

Where is The Art of the Brick in London?

This new LEGO exhibit will open in, wait for it… Brick Lane, at the historic Boiler House.

To get there you’ll need to take the Overground to Clapton or Stoke Newington, either that or get the Piccadilly Line to Manor House and take a 30-minute walk.

How long is The Art of the Brick exhibition on for?

The exhibition has blocked out three months for its London stay starting on Wednesday 6th March. It will run until Sunday 12th May, open everyday, except Tuesdays, from 10am to 7pm.

How much do The Art of the Brick tickets cost?

Tickets for the exhibition start at £17.90 for adults and £13.90 for children, or you can pick up a VIP ticket for £29.90 which will allow you to skip the queue and come away with a unique exhibition poster.

Plus, there are a number of ticket add-ons to choose from. For an extra £4, you can get a Flex ticket which means you can turn up at any time on your chosen day, or for £6 you’ll get a souvenir photo in front of a green screen. Then for an extra £30 you can get a merch bundle, which gets you a catalogue of the exhibit and a LEGO mini-kit.

How to get tickets to The Art of the Brick LEGO exhibition

Tickets for The Art of the Brick are on sale now at exclusively at Fever.

Remember that this exhibition is only in town for a limited time, so you might want to pick up tickets sooner rather than later.

