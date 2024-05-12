Paul, of course, left audiences on the edge of their seats with his manipulative tactics, but ultimately it was Harry turning on him that saw him banished from the castle.

Rumours have been swirling about a celebrity series, but one thing Paul and Harry would love to see is an all-star series - with a twist!

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com at the BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises, Harry shared his hopes for an all-star show - but with all former Traitors from the various US, UK and Australia series returning to the game.

More like this

Paul, Ash and Harry. Studio Lambert

"I think the only way I would go back is if the whole cast were Traitors in their series," he explained.

"So, for example, the whole 22 of the cast were the Traitors from America, the Australia one, we were there, but everyone there - [all] 22 of us are Traitors.

"And I think that would also make a great series. [I'm] not hinting anything, but just because no one will be able to trust each other from the get-go."

If this were come to fruition, we could see the likes of Wilfred Webster, Phaedra Parks and, of course, Paul Gorton and Harry Clark!

Certainly some rumours could very well see the light of day, with executive producer Stephen Lambert telling The News Agents podcast hosts a celebrity version "would be pretty entertaining".

While names have been thrown around about a potential celebrity cast, Paul Gorton told RadioTimes.com he would love to see Courteney Cox star!

He said: "She's an icon, and I feel like if there is going to be a Traitors' version, it needs to be that level."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Traitors seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream in full on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.