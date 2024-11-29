Meanwhile, the teaser sees a figure wearing one the show's iconic cloaks walking up to the castle, before the camera pans up to the sky where fireworks are being let off.

As well as revealing the show's logo, they also spell out "New Year's Day", before Winkleman tells us to "start the New Year with a bang".

You can watch the teaser right here now.

Episodes will air on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights, as they did for season 2, and episodes 1 and 2 will air at 8pm. From then on, each new episode will air at 9pm.

Not only has the show's return date been confirmed, but it has also been revealed that the show's official visualised podcast, Traitors Uncloaked, will return to BBC Two and iPlayer, with host Ed Gamble and additional guests sharing their thoughts on each episode's proceedings directly after they have aired.

An extended version with additional guests and further theories and analysis will be available on BBC Sounds.

This third season of the show will once again feature civilian contestants, while the celebrity version, which was announced earlier this year, is expected to air at a later date.

Winkleman previously revealed that she was unsure about doing a third season of the beloved show, as she worried about living up to the success of the first two editions.

She said: "I was reluctant to the second, and now I'm extra reluctant to do the third. Like, guys, just leave it! It did OK, leave it. And they just say no, the head of the BBC, I told you, she just leant forward and took my temperature."

The Traitors season 3 will start airing at 8pm on 1st January 2025 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

