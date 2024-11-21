The BBC has today unveiled a first-look picture (above) for season 19, which will see 18 brand new candidates all battle it out for the opportunity of a lifetime in a bid to win Lord Sugar's £250,000 investment and mentorship.

The new season will see the candidates take on all kinds of tasks, which will be kicked off in the Austrian Alps as they are tasked with selling tour packages.

From the likes of creating a virtual pop star to turning a ton of potatoes and tomatoes into cash, designing and marketing Easter eggs to taking on the iconic discount buying task in Stratford-upon-Avon - there is plenty to get excited for!

As ever, the entrepreneurs will all be battling it out for Lord Sugar's investment and guidance, following in the footsteps of current reigning champ Rachel Woolford.

Karren Brady, Phil Turner, Rachel Woolford and Tim Campbell. Matt Frost

The last season of The Apprentice was a ratings hit for the BBC, with an average of 6.6 million viewers per episode, with 1.4 million viewers aged 16-34 tuning in.

Tim Allen will once more return as host of The Apprentice: You're Fired, which will air each week on BBC Two and iPlayer, directly after the main show.

Each episode, the host will be casting an eye on the week's events and will be joined by celebrity fans and business professionals to dissect and debate what the candidates have got up to in the tasks.

Has one of the contestants in the 2025 Apprentice cohort got what it takes to be Lord Sugar's next business partner? Only time will tell!

The Apprentice returns to BBC One and iPlayer in 2025.

