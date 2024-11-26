According to the synopsis for the episode, which is set to air on Tuesday 17th December: "Donkey-loving vet Peter Wright travels the country and meets the unsung heroes of the donkey welfare world."

In his travels, he's set to meet up with Dench, who is a patron of The Flicka Foundation Donkey Sanctuary in Cornwall.

Peter Wright and Judi Dench in The Yorkshire Vet: A Donkey for Christmas. Channel 5

Having travelled to the sanctuary in 2022, Dench quickly adopted three of the donkeys, with Flicka director of development Claire Turnbull saying at the time: "We are absolutely delighted to be able to share this fantastic news and we are so grateful to Judi for coming to see the donkeys and kindly offering her support for our charity’s work.

"We still can’t quite believe she has visited our sanctuary, but she was wonderful, and when we asked if she would be our patron, Judi said, 'I'd be honoured… who wouldn't!' What a lovely thing to say."

Founded in 1995, the donkey sanctuary provides "a safe home for over 100 donkeys and horses, all of whom have been rescued from abuse, neglect and abandonment", according to the charity's website.

As for the upcoming Christmas special, Yorkshire Vet Peter Wright will travel across the country to celebrate the teams who are doing their best to rescue donkeys, and will also work to find some of the donkeys new homes as part of the project.

Since first airing in 2015, The Yorkshire Vet has gone from strength to strength, and has firmly become part of Channel 5's heartwarming cosy TV schedules as we follow Wright and Julian Norton in their veterinary endeavours across North Yorkshire.

Of course, Dench is known for numerous roles throughout the years in everything from eight of the James Bond films to Philomena, Shakespeare in Love and Belfast.

The Yorkshire Vet: A Donkey for Christmas will air on Channel 5 on Tuesday 17th December.

