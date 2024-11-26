For the Signature challenge, the bakers must make 12 sweet and 12 savoury scones, with two different fillings - and we have an exclusive clip of how they fare!

In the clip (above), Georgie and Dylan's second attempts are out of the oven and they are finishing their fillings ready for assembling.

As the bakers find out they have just half an hour left to perfect their scones, the pressure is well and truly on.

From a celeriac purée to a tapenade and a passionfruit curd, the clock is ticking for the Great British Bake Off finalists.

Dylan on The Great British Bake Off. Channel 4 / Mark Bourdillon

"Oh, bugger this, there's not enough celeriac," says Dylan as he realises that he is "running out of time".

Meanwhile, Georgie's scones fall as she goes to take them out of the oven. Who knew baking could be so intense?!

All the while, Christiann has already made a start to filling his scones, leaving the other two bakers up against the clock to catch up.

The narrator can be heard saying, "As Christiaan prepares to start filling, both Dylan and Georgie's remade scones are finally out of the oven," but will all bakers have something to show for the final Signature? Only time will tell!

Who will reign triumphant as the clock counts down to crown the next Great British Bake Off champion?

The Great British Bake concludes on Tuesday 26th November at 8pm on Channel 4.

