On the lookout to impress the judges is 20-year-old Dylan, whose curiosity of culture runs through his veins.

But why has Dylan decided to take part in the series? Read on for everything you need to know about Great British Bake Off 2024 contestant Dylan.

Who is Dylan?

Dylan. Channel 4 / Mark Bourdillon

Age: 20

Job: Retail assistant

Location: Buckinghamshire

Dylan is a 20-year-old retail assistant from Buckinghamshire, who loves to travel and recently took a gap year travelling through Southeast Asia, exploring the different cuisines and meeting new people.

With influence from his artistic mother, Dylan has always loved to paint and often paints Japanese-inspired characters and cartoons on his t-shirts.

Proud of his roots, with his mother being Indian and his father Japanese-Belgian, Dylan loves experimenting with sweet and spice when it comes to baking.

His presentation style is influenced by Japanese bakes and the work of French pâtissérie chefs.

What was Dylan's reaction to being cast in The Great British Bake Off 2024?

Dylan recalls being in the car with his mother and they were driving to his grandmother's house to celebrate her birthday.

"I was happy, I didn't really register it," he said. "My mum was super happy, the crew could hear her cry out."

Reflecting on moments filming the series, one standout for Dylan is the first time he met Prue, Paul, Noel and Alison.

The Great British Bake starts on Tuesday 24th September at 9pm on Channel 4.

